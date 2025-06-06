Texas Tech Pitcher Nijaree Canady Makes Remarkable Diving Catch During WCWS Game 2
Texas Tech pitcher Nijaree Canady has become a superstar during the Women's College World Series, especially since she's pitched in every single Red Raiders game during the tournament.
She added an extremely impressive highlight to her ever-growing reel on Thursday night during Game 2 of the championship series vs. Texas.
In the second inning, Texas' Joley Mitchell hit a bunt off the first pitch of the inning. Canady reached over to her left and dove to make the catch, causing her to fall off the mound, mimicking a superhero pose in the process. It was pretty spectacular, and a play Texas Tech very much needed to stay alive in the series.
Canady, the Stanford transfer, is attempting to lead the Red Raiders to win their first WCWS title in program history. This year even marks the team's first appearance in the WCWS. It's been quite a run for Canady and the Red Raiders, but they'll need to win on Thursday night in order to force a Game 3 and stay alive in the tournament. Otherwise, the Longhorns will be crowned the 2025 champions.