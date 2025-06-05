Texas Wins Game 1 of WCWS Thanks to RBI Single Hit Off Attempted Intentional Walk
The Texas Longhorns captured Game 1 of the Women's College World Series championship vs. Texas Tech on Wednesday night all thanks to a RBI single hit by Reese Atwood in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Red Raiders were up 1-0 in the sixth inning, with just two innings of shutout defense between them and a Game 1 win.
Things changed when Texas Tech pitcher Nijaree Canady, who has been on fire this WCWS, was attempting to intentionally walk Atwood with two batters on base. While Canady was clearly trying to walk Atwood, her pitches were hovering dangerously close to the strike zone.
When the pitch count was 3-0, Atwood took a chance and connected when another pitch meant to be a ball hung out over the plate. She smacked it right through the infield. The single brought home Kayden Henry and Mia Scott to give the Longhorns the 2-1 lead.
Texas Tech failed to score in the seventh inning, sealing a Game 1 win for Texas.
Atwood's single was her first hit in the WCWS this year. She'd gone 0-for-10 before Wednesday night. She showed up at just the right time for the Longhorns.
"It’s a close game. You’ve got to take risks," Atwood told ESPN's Holly Rowe after the game when asked about her decision to try and hit while being intentionally walked. "The first pitch I thought I could hit it. The next one she kind of slowed down on it. I took my chance and I got it."
Texas will look to capture the WCWS title on Thursday night in Game 2, while Texas Tech will be attempting to force a Game 3 by winning tomorrow night.