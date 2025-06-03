Women's College World Series Finals Tickets: Cheapest & Most Expensive Seats
The Women's College World Series finals are set between Texas Tech and Texas. A new champion will be crowned for the first time in five years since Oklahoma won the last four WCWS titles.
It'll be historic if Texas Tech wins the championship series as this is the Red Raiders' first appearance in the WCWS. They just won their first ever regular season conference title and tournament title this season. And, Texas Tech took down Oklahoma to reach the championshipi series, which is no easy feat.
Texas is looking to finally win a WCWS title after they've been runners-up twice in their history to Oklahoma in 2022 and '24.
The series begins on Wednesday, June 4 followed by Game 2 on Thursday, June 5 all in Oklahoma City. Game 3 will be played on Friday, June 6 if necessary.
For fans wanting to attend the championship series in Oklahoma City, there's still tickets available to watch the two Texas teams in their showdown this week. Here's what you need to know about ticket prices.
How Much is a Ticket to the WCWS Finals?
Game 1
There are multiple websites selling tickets to the WCWS championship series this week. For starters, fans can purchase tickets through AXS, which is where the NCAA is officially selling tickets to the games. For Game 1 on Wednesday, the get-in price on AXS is $39.64. The most expensive tickets listed are $1,189.12 for tickets in the first row somewhat behind home plate.
SeatGeek also has tickets available for purchase, with the get-in price sitting at $43. The most expensive tickets listed on SeatGeek are for a whopping $12,342, and those tickets aren't even in the front row. The next highest price is set at $350.
StubHub's prices are similar to SeatGeek as the get-in price is also listed at $43 and the most expensive tickets are $12,302 in the same section. The next highest price is set at $1,057. Most of the tickets available on StubHub and SeatGeek range from $70-$120.
Game 2
Game 2's prices are set a little higher at the moment, most likely because this could be the championship game on Thursday if one of the teams sweeps. Through AXS, the get-in price is currently at $66, with the most expensive ticket being listed at $1,322.
On SeatGeek, fans can purchase tickets for as low as $77 and for as high as $12,342 again. The next highest price is set at $309.
Stubhub's get-in price is set at $79, with the most expensive ticket going for $12,302 again. The next highest ticket is being sold for $2,768 for a seat in the outfield.
Game 3 (if necessary)
Most of Game 3's tickets are not available yet since it's unknown if a Game 3 will be needed. As of Tuesday, AXS has tickets listed from $51-$82.
SeatGeek's get-in price for Game 3 is $83 with tickets reaching $347. Stubhub's prices are similar, with the get-in price at $78 and with another seat in the outfield being listed at $2,768.