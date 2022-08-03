From the ancient viaducts to the Venetian canals, water is woven into the past and present of Italy. The early Romans took to the seas over 2,300 years ago, assembling a mighty fleet to traverse the seas and expand their empire. That same seafaring legacy inspired centuries of oceanic exploration and shaped the world as we know it.

Today, the Italian peninsula boasts over 4,700 miles of breathtaking coastline surrounded by the magnificent Mediterranean Sea, making it a paradise for bathers and beachgoers. And while the land itself looks to be dipping its toes into the water, visitors should dive in with both feet and explore the “boot” by boat. Head to italia.it to plan your trip, then leave the maps and compass at home and set sail for Italy’s most captivating coastal experiences.

Friuli Venezia Giulia

Nestled in the far northeast of Italy, Friuli Venezia Giulia stretches 80 miles along the Adriatic coast from the Veneto region to the Slovenian border. Sailing is the sport of choice for both residents and visitors alike, with dozens of docks and marinas to serve as mooring spots for small sailboats up to mega yachts.

The region’s diverse landscape and consistent winds make for exciting and challenging sailing—and not just by boat. Thanks to the shallow waters and dedicated local sports authorities, Friuli Venezia Giulia is a haven for windsurfing, kitesurfing, and kayaking as well, with year-round equipment rentals and customizable lessons for children and adults looking to get their feet wet for the first time. Skilled wind sports enthusiasts can sail with the locals at three of the most popular local spots: Grado, Marina Julia, and Lignano Sabbiadoro.

Beauty and the Beach

After sailing the seas, swap wind for wilderness with a leisurely tour of the region’s exquisite coastline. Friuli Venezia Giulia is a perfect place for canoeing and stand-up paddleboarding, and offers calm coves and high-quality instructors for those unfamiliar with these simple to learn and fully sustainable sports. Safe and suitable for everyone, canoeing and paddleboarding allow visitors to explore the natural beauty of the area without impacting the environment.

First stop: the Foci dello Stella Regional Nature Reserve is a protected wetland known for incredible birdwatching and distinctive terrain, like the Lagoons of Grado and Marano. After paddling through the reeds, follow along the jagged coasts of the Gulf of Trieste and marvel at the coastal castles and famous Piazza Unità without setting foot on dry land. Out of the water, visit the historic villages of Strassoldo and Valvasone, and discover the hidden secrets of Aquileia, a 2,000-year-old city that was once one of the largest and most important in the ancient world.

Of course, like all regions in Italy, Friuli Venezia Giulia is known for its outstanding culinary scene and traditions. The region’s Wine&Taste Route offers a special Sea&Taste excursion for visitors who want to stimulate all five senses in an immersive eating and drinking experience. Sample regional wines aboard a historic sailing ship in the Foci dello Stella reserve, and greet the sunset with an aperitif at one of the local wineries overlooking the lagoons.

Record-Setting Regatta

Friuli Venezia Giulia is beloved for many things, but nothing compares to the world-renowned Barcolana, perhaps the most famous sailing regatta on earth. First run in 1969, the Barcolana is now recognized by Guinness World Records as the “Largest Sailing Race in the World,” thanks to an armada of 2,869 ships that set sail during the 2019 edition. Each year, on the second Sunday of October, Trieste turns into the sailing capital of Europe, as thousands of helmsmen moor their ships for a week of celebrations on both land and sea.

The Barcolana is truly a one-of-a-kind show: the sheer spectacle of more than 2,000 tall sails that pack the starting line under the Faro della Vittoria, or Victory Lighthouse, before embarking on a race across the sea must be seen to be believed. The event not only supports ocean sustainability efforts, but also exemplifies the powerful connection between Friuli Venezia Giulia, its residents, and the majestic Adriatic Sea itself.

The Barcolana is open to sailors of all experience levels, so for old salts looking to sail their way into the record books, regatta registration opens each June in advance of the October race. But for water sports enthusiasts who want to sail, surf, paddle, and explore one of Italy’s true hidden gems, Friuli Venezia Giulia is a dream destination all year long.

If you’re ready to set sail for Italy, visit italia.it for more information and to plan your visit.