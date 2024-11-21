The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Gets a Power Boost
In Las Vegas, everything is bigger, better and yes…different. So, when the Formula 1® made their debut on the Las Vegas Strip last year, they made sure to make it a super star-spangled spectacle. Apart from the blockbuster opening ceremony and it being one of the hottest tickets in town, the race itself was one of the best that season had to offer. It’s no surprise that big brands are queuing up to get a piece of the action, but one brand has gone above and beyond with their activation at this year’s Grand Prix.
Duracell, one of the world’s leading battery manufacturers, will be the Official Battery Partner of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024. Duracell has also been sponsoring F1 race team Williams Racing since 2022 after signing a multi-year agreement. Their race cars – currently driven by Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto – have proudly featured the iconic Duracell Coppertop on the car’s airbox. The team kits and driver’s helmet visors also carry Duracell logo and colors. But this year, Duracell is applying their ‘Built Different’ mindset to its sponsorship on the track. Duracell is proud of being ‘Built Different’ given they are the only battery brand with Power Boost Ingredients™ inside.
In a first for the racing series, Duracell will be sponsoring one of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit’s DRS zones where drivers are allowed to activate their DRS and get a ‘Power Boost’.
What is the DRS Zone?
The Drag Reduction System, or DRS as it’s commonly known, was first introduced in 2011 and aims to improve overtaking opportunities on the track by increasing the straight-line speed on the cars. Drivers push a button on the steering wheel that changes the shape of the rear wing operates, opening it up, allowing air to pass through and reducing the amount of aerodynamic drag they experience. Less drag means more top speed and gives them a chance to catch up to those ahead and make a pass.
When the DRS rear wing isn’t open, the airflow that hits the car’s bodywork is instead pushed upwards and creates a science known as downforce that keeps it planted to the ground. Downforce is important for stability, but when the rear DRS flap is open and air can pass through it instead of over it, the driver can increase their speed which is helpful when reeling in a rival.
The aerodynamic advantage can only be used in specific ‘zones’ around the track, and when a driver is within a second of the car ahead of them at the relevant detection point. If they’re within one second of the driver in front, a signal will be sent to the eligible car, and they can then use DRS in the upcoming zone, activating it by pressing the corresponding button on their steering wheels.
DRS also can’t be used on the first lap of a race, or in the immediate aftermath of a restart after a red flag or Safety Car. To close the DRS flap at the back of the car, the driver can push down on the brake pedal, come off the throttle or press the DRS button on their steering wheel again.
How is Duracell Getting Involved?
Duracell will be sponsoring the first of only two DRS zones on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit™, positioned on the Koval Straightaway just after Turn 4. It’s here where millions of Formula 1 fans will experience their unique and creative activation in the heart of Las Vegas.
Revealing their plans last month, Duracell confirmed that their iconic copper and black color scheme would be seen across trackside signs, rooftop branding and gantries that pass over the circuit, meaning fans and drivers won’t miss the distinctive area as they speed around the Las Vegas circuit and enter the DRS Zone powered by Duracell.
Why has Duracell taken on this one-of-a-kind sponsorship?
Well, as mentioned, Duracell has already been sponsoring the Williams Racing F1 Team since 2022. Williams Racing is one of the most successful outfits in the championship’s 74-year history with nine Constructors' Championships, seven Drivers’ Titles, 114 wins and 313 podiums to their name, and it’s clearly a partnership that is working well. As part of the program, Williams Racing themselves are also embracing some additional changes this race weekend, including the DRS button on their steering wheels (that activates the DRS) and the rear wing flaps on both cars being painted in Duracell colors.
Speaking about their partnership, Williams Racing's Commercial Director James Bower said, “Duracell is helping to power Williams Racing’s transformation in pursuit of future championship success and the partnership exemplifies our commitment to innovative and effective activations.
“We’re proud to support Duracell in its collaboration with the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a take-over of the DRS flap, giving the team a power boost every time the drivers press the iconic copper button.”
“Formula 1 is at the forefront of technology and sport, so a sponsorship in which high-speed innovation meets top-tier performance makes sense. Much like Duracell’s Power Boost Ingredients™, which are engineered to provide long-lasting power, Formula 1’s DRS also provides drivers with that extra edge to help them reach their full potential.”, said Ramón Velutini, Duracell’s Global CMO.
“Partnering with Duracell showcases the ultimate intersection of innovation and power,” Brendan Dolby, Vice President of Commercial Partnerships for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. said about the cooperation. “This first-of-its-kind collaboration reflects our dedication to delivering cutting-edge, high-performance experiences throughout our circuit.”
As Las Vegas prepares to welcome the Formula 1 circus back into town this weekend, millions will witness this unprecedented and ‘different’ type of activation for such an important part of a race weekend in a totally new way.
Written by: Katy Fairman