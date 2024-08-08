All-Traina Thoughts: Charles Barkley, Big Movie News & More
Episode 508 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" is an all-Traina Thoughts edition with Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York.
Among the topics discussed on the podcast: The shocking news that Charles Barkley will not retire or join ESPN, NBC or Amazon and remain with TNT after the network loses the NBA; the debut of the new NFL kickoff rule; the news that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are working on a movie about Hulk Hogan taking down Gawker and Deadspin; reaction to Jimmy's interview with CM Punk from the previous week; the recent booking issues between SiriusXM's Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and NBC's Mike Tirico and much more.
