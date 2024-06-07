Charles Barkley on TNT Possibly Losing the NBA
Episode 497 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features a conversation with Charles Barkley. The "Inside the NBA" host discusses the possibility of TNT losing the NBA in the current television rights negotiations, his frustration with the lack of communication from Warner Brothers Discovery about the negotiations, whether the show could continue on another network, reaction from fans to the possible end of "Inside the NBA," the awkwardness of still having to work next season for TNT if they lose the NBA beginning in the 2025-26 season, the lack of loyalty from the NBA and what would make him decide between ESPN, NBC and Amazon if he became a free agent.
Barkley also goes off on CNN for never telling him that his show with Gayle King, "King Charles" was canceled, he explains what could make him be the subject of a comedy roast, who the two nicest GOATS are in sports, the Lakers saying that LeBron James doesn't have a say in their coaching search, reaction to his recent Caitlin Clark rant. Following Barkley, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY joins Jimmy for the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week's topics include the passing of Bill Walton, Angel Hernandez's retirement from Major League Baseball, the mystery behind the Dov Kleiman Twitter account and the latest story about a restaurant charging for a ridiculous service.
