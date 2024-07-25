Greg Olsen on Going Viral, Tom Brady & More
Episode 505 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features a conversation with Fox NFL analyst, Greg Olsen.
Olsen shares his reaction to going viral thanks to a photo from Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's wedding, explains why he looked the way he looked in that photo and shares his thoughts on wedding etiquette.
Olsen also talks about going into this NFL season as Fox's No. 2 analyst after being the No. 1 analyst the past two years, what his relationship is like with Tom Brady and winning the Sports Emmy for Best Sports Event Analyst two years in a row.
Other topics discussed with Olsen include whether Comedy Central missed a golden opportunity by not having him roast Tom Brady, what goes on at Tight End University, the best tight end of all time and much more.
Following Olsen, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY joins Jimmy for the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week's topics include thoughts on CBS and Fox's NFL booths for 24, Nick Castellanos' propensity for homering during big news days, Peacock raising its prices, "Veep" and much more.
You can also listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast on Apple and Spotify.