John Sterling on Signing Off
Episode 492 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features an interview with the newly retired John Sterling. Sterling, who was the radio voice of the Yankees for 36 seasons before stepping away from the job in mid-April, talks about his decision to retire now and clarifies reports on his health.
He also addresses the social media backlash the Yankees faced after giving him an 83-inch television as a retirement gift. Sterling also shares the advice he'd give the person who succeeds him as the Yankees radio play-by-play person, shares this thoughts on his "streak" of calling 5,060 straight games and remembers his time as a sports-talk radio host. Sterling reveals the one Yankees player who asked him to change his famous home run call and talks about the role Mike and the Mad Dog played in helping the home run calls become a thing. Following Sterling, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY joins Jimmy for the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week's topics include the NFL Draft, Aaron Boone's ridiculous ejection, the upcoming unedited "Roast of Tom Brady" on Netflix, Taylor Swift's new album and more.
You can also listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Apple and Spotify.