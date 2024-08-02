Puck's John Ourand on NBA vs. WBD and the Charles Barkley Sweepstakes
Episode 507 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features an interview with Puck's John Ourand.
Ourand discusses the latest news regarding the NBA refusing Warner Brothers Discovery's matching offer for Amazon's television package and WBD subsequently filing a lawsuit against the NBA.
Will this ever go to trial? Why did the NBA want to move on from WBD after a 30-plus year relationship? Why did WBD let the NBA negotiate with outside companies? Ourand tackles all those questions.
In addition, Ourand handicaps the Charles Barkley Sweepstakes that will take place between Disney/ESPN, NBC/Peacock and Amazon. Or will WBD try to keep Barkley in the fold since he's still under contract for seven more years after the 2024-25 season.
Following Ourand, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins Jimmy for their weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week, they discuss Major League Baseball not having a national voice, their ignorance when it comes to the Olympics and HBO's Pete Rose documentary. In addition, Jimmy reads "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" Apple reviews for the month of August
