SI Media Podcast: All-Traina Thoughts, All-Mailbag Edition
Episode 518 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" is an All-Traina Thoughts, All-Mailbag edition.
WFAN's Sal Licata joins Jimmy to answer listener-submitted questions on a wide array of topics.
Among the questions and topics: How will Tom Brady be affected as a broadcaster by the new restrictions put on him once he became a part-owner of the Raiders? Are Joe Buck and Troy Aikman ESPN's biggest win over the past five years? Will Bob Costas ever call postseason baseball again? What changes should Major League Baseball make to the way the sport is broadcasted during the playoffs? The problem with the WNBA's schedule during the Finals. Which games should the NFL and NBC consider flexing out of "Sunday Night Football?" Where does Bobby "The Brain" Heenan rank among the greatest analysts in sports history?
In addition, Jimmy and Sal discuss a possible Subway Series between the Mets and Yankees.