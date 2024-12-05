SI Media Podcast: Bryan Curtis on Inside the NBA, Stephen A. Smith and More
Episode 526 of the SI Media Podcast With Jimmy Traina features an interview with The Ringer's Bryan Curtis about the latest sports media news.
Jimmy and Bryan discuss the Inside the NBA licensing deal between ESPN and Warner Brothers Discovery feeling off and why we should expect some twists and turns.
Other topics include Stephen A. Smith's reported contract extension with ESPN for six years and $120 million, how Tom Brady has progressed as an analyst and what we think he needs to get better, which networks that air the NFL give fans the best broadcast, why streaming outlets have erased concerns about drawing viewers and much more.
Following Curtis, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York, joins Jimmy for their weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal talk about a Bills-Lions vs. a Chiefs Lions Super Bowl, an NFL Sunday disaster, the news season of HBO's Hard Knocks, Sal's Christmas decorating dilemma, Jameis Winston and more.