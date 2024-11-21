SI Media Podcast: ESPN President Burke Magnus
Episode 523 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features a conversation with ESPN President, Burke Magnus.
Magnus talks about all the aspects of the shocking deal that will see TNT continue to produce Inside the NBA while it airs on ESPN beginning next season. How did the deal come about? Will ESPN have any editorial control over the show? On which nights will we see Inside the NBA air on ESPN? What will happen to ESPN's current NBA studio show, featuring Malika Andrews, Stephen A. Smith and others?
Magnus also talks about ESPN's partnership with Pat McAfee, where contract negotiations stand with Stephen A. Smith, what role ESPN plays in getting a Monday Night Football game flexed, the SEC's dominance as a college football package, what will happen with ESPN's lead NBC broadcast booth and much more.
Following Magnus, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins Jimmy for their weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week, they discuss Netflix's streaming issues for the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight and when it means for the NFL and its two Christmas Day games, Bluesky adding users who are not happy with Twitter and more.