SI Media Podcast: ESPN's Jeff Passan

Episode 515 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features a conversation with ESPN's top MLB insider, Jeff Passan.

Jimmy Traina

Passan discusses the recent retirement of Adrian Wojnaroswki and what the life of an insider is like. Does he bring his phone into the shower? Does he break stories from the toilet? Where was the oddest place he's broken news?

Passan also talks about Major League Baseball's popularity problem, MLB's TV issues and what three things he'd do if he were commissioner for a day.

Passan also shares the story of getting The Rock to leave his outgoing answering machine message while in college and the story of getting seriously injured by a tree limb.

Following Passan, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins Jimmy for their weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. In this week's segment, Jimmy and Sal read recent Apple reviews for "SI Media With Jimmy Traina," discuss "The Bear" and the Pine Barrens episode of "The Sopranos," Chiefs running back Carson Steele missing his sister's wedding because she scheduled it when he had a game, John Sterling returning to the Yankees, and much more.

