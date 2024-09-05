SI Media Podcast: ESPN's Scott Van Pelt
Episode 512 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features a conversation with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt.
Van Pelt, who just began his 10th year hosting his solo version of SportsCenter and hosts ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, talks about the addition of Jason Kelce to Countdown, how he helped recruit Kelce to the show and what he expects from the future Hall of Famer.
Van Pelt also talks about going into his 10th year as SportsCenter host, signing a new five-year contract to stay with the show and the importance of being on air right after big events.
Other topics covered with Van Pelt include Pat McAfee's recent confrontation with media members at ESPN's Media Day in Bristol, Conn., SVP's frustration with a perceived ESPN-FS1 competition and the hypothetical of Inside the NBA joining ESPN.
In addition, Van Pelt tells the story of the time he accidentally said the f-word on air, talks about his weekly "Bad Beats" segment, opines on what he'd like to accomplish with his podcast and much more.
Following Van Pelt, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins Jimmy for their weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. In this week's segment, Jimmy and Sal discuss Week 1 NFL lines and season over/unders, the DirecTV-ESPN carriage dispute and getting hooked into another "Sopranos" rewatch