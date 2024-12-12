SI Media Podcast: ESPN's Sean McDonough on Calls Old and New
Episode 527 of SI Media Podcast With Jimmy Traina features an interview with ESPN play-by-play caller, Sean McDonough.
McDonough talks about his memorable calls at the end of Clemson's wild ACC Championship win against SMU, reaction to those calls and getting a text message from the legendary Verne Lundquist after the game.
McDonough also takes a trip down memory lane to discuss some of his famous calls, talks about what it was like to work with Bill Raftery and why Raftery got the nickname, "Uncle One More," and explains why he isn't shy about offering his opinions during games.
McDonough also shares his thoughts on calling his first-ever TV game in South Bend for the Indiana-Notre Dame first-round playoff game and the College Football Playoff setup.
Following McDonough, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York, joins Jimmy for their weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal talk about an NFL scheduling problem, the new season of Hard Knocks, Netflix going all out for their Christmas Day NFL telecasts, Christmas tree problems and more.