SI Media Podcast: Kevin Clark on His Transition to ESPN
Episode 513 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features a conversation with ESPN's Kevin Clark.
Clark talks about his transition into TV now that he's at ESPN, his interviewing philosophy for his Omaha Productions show, "This is Football," and whether we will ever see someone who isn't a former player as an NFL or College Football game analyst.
Clark also discusses Tom Brady's debut game as Fox's lead NFL analyst, why Bill Belichick has already been a hit as a media figure, why he thinks we won't see less of "Hard Knocks," getting critiqued by his dad, his love of Pearl James and more.
Following Clark, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins Jimmy for their weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. In this week's segment, Jimmy and Sal discuss Week 1 in the NFL, cringe Cris Collinsworth, the new "Sopranos" documentary currently airing on Max, the upcoming Vince McMahon documentary on Netflix, a Facebook kerfuffle and more.