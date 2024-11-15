SI Media Podcast With CBS's Jim Nantz and Tony Romo
Episode 522 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features a conversation with CBS's lead NFL broadcast team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.
Nantz and Romo talk about their partnership over the past eight years, why Romo thinks they are having their best season ever together and what Romo has tried to do differently in the booth.
Nantz and Romo also preview the huge Chiefs-Bills game, handicap the chances that Kansas City goes undefeated and discuss the Taylor Swift Effect on Chiefs' broadcasts.
Other topics covered include the upcoming NFL schedule, the demise of the Cowboys, what it was like calling the Jayden Daniels Hail Mary against the Bears, the loudest NFL stadiums and much more.
Following Nantz and Romo, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins Jimmy for their weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week, they discuss Jerry Seinfeld's surprise phone call to WFAN, Jimmy attending Chris "Mad Dog" Russo's 65th birthday party, Aaron Rodgers getting duped by a fake tweet, the upcoming NFL schedule and more.