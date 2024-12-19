SI Media Podcast with NBC's Mike Tirico
Episode 528 of SI Media Podcast With Jimmy Traina features an interview with the voice of NBC's Sunday Night Football, Mike Tirico.
Tirico reveals the details of his torn Achilles injury and explains how he's been able to work through the injury. Tirico also discusses some of the best SNF moments of the season including the snow game in Buffalo, the Lions' wild comeback against the Texans and the Chiefs' "doink for the division" game.
Tirico also shares his thoughts on the NFL schedule and the change he'd like to see in how the schedule gets put together late in the season. He also talks about becoming NBC's lead NBA play-by-play caller and reminisces about working with Hubie Brown for 10 years.
Following Tirico, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York, joins Jimmy for their weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal talk about Bill Belichick choosing college football over the NFL, the Charlotte Hornets promotion disaster, the Adam Schefter-Doug Gottlieb beef, Jimmy losing wifi for 24 hours and Jimmy and Sal's night at WWE's "Saturday Night's Main Event."