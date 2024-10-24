SI Media Podcast with 'NFL Today' Host James Brown
Episode 519 of SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with CBS' James Brown.
The longtime NFL Today host talks about life before broadcasting when he attended Harvard University and tried out for the Atlanta Hawks and what happened when he didn't make the team.
Brown then goes into his broadcasting career and discusses his decision to leave Fox's pregame show to join CBS' pregame show, what he expects to get out of the NFL Today each week, what his typical Sunday is like and his biggest broadcasting flub, which was an epic 1-2 punch.
Following Brown, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins Jimmy for their weekly Traina Thoughts segment. This week's topics include the Dodgers-Yankees World Series, a terrible gambling beat, the NFL trade deadline falling on Election Day and a review of the movie Saturday Night.