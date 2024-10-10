SI Media Podcast With Paul Finebaum
Episode 517 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features a conversation with ESPN's Paul Finebaum.
Finebaum talks about what it's like to cover SEC football and deal with those fans, what goes into doing a daily four-hour radio show solo, his interviewing philosophy and his all-time favorite job.
Finebaum also discusses how the expanded playoff affects college football's regular season, why he isn't a regular on College GameDay, how he once got Lane Kiffin fired, his feud with wrestling legend Ric Flair, why college football needs to start its season earlier, whether coaches cover the point spread for boosters, the craziest moment of his career and much more.
Following Finebaum, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins Jimmy for their weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week, Sal explains what it's like when huge breaking news happens while being on air, the problem with MLB postseason broadcasters, the Jets firing Robert Saleh and more.