SI Media Podcast: WWE Superstar Roman Reigns

Episode 524 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features an interview with WWE Superstar, Roman Reigns.

Kyle Koster

The "Original Tribal Chief" talks about returning at SummerSlam as a babyface, working as a babyface vs. as a heel, the Bloodline vs. Bloodline story, how Wiseman Paul Heyman fits into it and what it's like to work with family.

Reigns also shares his thoughts on the epic WrestleMania main event in which he lost his WWE title to Cody Rhodes, whether he can enjoy a match despite losing the match and the relationship between himself and Rhodes.

Other topics covered with Reigns include WWE Monday Night Raw going to Netflix, how long he wants to keep performing in the WWE, whether Hollywood is in his future, his tour bus, his Thanksgiving eating plans, the Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry and much more.

KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

