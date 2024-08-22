SI Media With Jimmy Traina: Kirk Herbstreit on His Jam-Packed Football Schedule
Episode 510 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features a conversation with ESPN "College GameDay" panelist and "Thursday Night Football" analyst, Kirk Herbstreit.
Herbstreit discusses getting used to the grind of doing college football on Saturday and the NFL on Thursdays, what his in-season schedule is like and if he sees himself continuing with both gigs.
Other topics covered with Herbstreit include what it's like to work with Al Michaels on Amazon Prime and the backlash Michaels received last season, what Pat McAfee brings to "College GameDay," the massive changes across the college football landscape, and how the expanded playoff will affect the regular season.
Herbstreit also addresses Ryan Leaf's recent attack against him, and whether ESPN has ever confronted Herbstreit about tweets and podcast appearances.
Following Herbstreit, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins Jimmy for their weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week's topics include a big change to NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL betting, a new "Sopranos" docuseries and much more
You can also listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast on Apple and Spotify.