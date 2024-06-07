TNT's Kevin Harlan on News and Notes
Episode 496 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features a conversation with TNT lead NBA play-by-play man, Kevin Harlan. Harlan talks about calling the Mavericks-Timberwolves Western Conference Finals, the transition from being in a two-man booth to a three-man booth for the postseason and why a three-man booth is more difficult for the NBA than college basketball.
Harlan also shares his thoughts on the possibility of Turner Sports losing the NBA and what that means for his future. Other topics covered with Harlan include his viral playoff moment with Denver's Jamal Murray, how he evaluates his radio call of Mecole Hardman's Super Bowl winning touchdown against the Niners, whether any executives have ever tried to change his style, the notes his gets about his NFL broadcasts from CBS and much more. Following Harlan, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY joins Jimmy for the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week's topics include Jimmy's betting disaster regarding Caitlin Clark, Peacock's new series on the 1990 New York Yankees, the scam that is the secondary-ticket market, the use of the word legend" and another ridiculous restaurant experience for Jimmy.
You can also listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast on Apple and Spotify.