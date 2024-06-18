Tom Brady On His Transition to the Broadcasting Booth
Episode 499 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features interviews with Tom Brady and Jim Miller. Brady kicks off the podcast with a discussion about his transition from the field to the booth for Fox. The future Hall of Famer explains why he wanted to become a broadcaster, what he thinks his strength will be in the booth, what he thinks his weakness will be, how he will judge his performance, how he thinks viewers will judge him and more.
After the interview with Brady, author, reporter and podcast host, Jim Miller, joins the show to talk about the latest sports media news. Why is WBD/Turner Sports expected to lose the NBA? Will ESPN make a run at Charles Barkley? Could Barkley solve one of ESPN's NBA problems? What's the feeling inside of Bristol about Pat McAfee after his latest controversy involving Caitlin Clark? Could Stephen A. Smith leave ESPN soon? What sport does Miller think will leave ESPN and go to Netflix? Miller also shares his thoughts on "The Sopranos" finale, which aired 17 years ago this week. Following Miller, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY joins Jimmy for the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week's topics include the dumbest rule in sports, old school football video games, getting hacked on Twitter, Father's Day and much more.
You can also listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast on Apple and Spotify.