WWE's CM Punk On SummerSlam and His Return to WWE
Episode 506 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features an interview with WWE superstar, CM Punk.
Punk previews his SummerSlam match against Drew McIntrye with Seth Rollins as special guest referee.
Punk also discusses why the WWE is so different under Triple H and reveals that he wouldn't have returned to the company if Vince McMahon were still running things.
In addition, Punk talks about what it was like getting injured so quickly after returning to the WWE, what he thought about Rollins' reaction to his return, and how he feels about "Monday Night Raw" moving to Netflix.
Punk also reacts to the photo of Shane McMahon meeting with AEW's Tony Khan, reveals whether he roots against AEW, why he has left Twitter, what it was like watching the WrestleMania 40 main event, talks about what a possible feud with Cody Rhodes would look like and much more.
You can also listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast on Apple and Spotify.