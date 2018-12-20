This year, Sports Illustrated sent photographers to places as near as southern California and as far as South Korea—and they returned with images that remind us once again of the wonder and beauty of sports.
2018 Ironman World Championship, triathlon race event
Donald Miralle
Serena Williams at the U.S. Open
Erick W. Rasco
Alabama's DeVonta Smith at the 2018 College Football Championship vs. Georgia
Rob Tringali
Jockey Mike Smith rides Justify at the Belmont Stakes
Simon Bruty
Max Muncy hits the game-winning home run in the 18th inning of Game 3 of the World Series vs. the Red Sox
Erick W. Rasco
Red Sox centerfielder Mookie Betts during Game 3 of the World Series vs. the Dodgers
Greg Nelson
11th Edition Red Hook Criterium bike race in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Nils Nilsen
Eagles tight end Trey Burton throws a touchdown pass to QB Nick Foles during Super Bowl LII.
Walter Iooss Jr.
Philadelphians celebrate the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Patriots in Center City, Philadelphia.
Rob Tringali
Tiger Woods during the final round of the 2018 British Open Championship
Simon Bruty
Portland Trailblazers' Damian Lillard shoots a free throw against the Oklahoma City Thunder
Greg Nelson
New York Jets guard James Carpenter against the Miami Dolphins
Rob Tringali
Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi makes a catch during Game 2 of the World Series against the Dodgers
Winslow Townson
Claire Tuggle and Brooke Forde enter the water at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships
Donald Miralle
Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young against West Virginia guard Jevon Carter
Greg Nelson
Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers, 2018 Bridgestone Winter NHL Classic
Erick W. Rasco
Clayton Kershaw pitches for the Dodgers wearing No. 42 on Jackie Robinson Day
Robert Beck (2)
Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette in a game against the Pittburgh Steelers
Fred Vuich
Jessie Diggins beats Stina Nilsson of Sweden to win gold in cross-country skiing team sprint for Team USA at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics
Bob Martin
Stephen Curry against the Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals
Greg Nelson
Oak Hill Academy vs. NSU University School compete in the 2018 Spalding HIgh School Hoop Hall Classic
Erick W. Rasco
Alabama head coach Nick Saban works from his office
Erick W. Rasco
Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo shoots a three-pointer against Michigan in the NCAA tournament
John W. McDonough
Tyler George, John Landsteiner and Matt Hamilton of the USA compete against Denmark at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics.
Tom Lovelock
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in a game against the San Francisco 49ers
David E. Klutho
LeBron James of the Lakers in a game against the Portland Trailblazers
Jonathan Ferrey
Deontay Wilder walks away from Tyson Fury
Kohjiro Kinno
Donte Ingram of Loyola–Chicago against Miami during the first round of the NCAA tournament
Greg Nelson
James Harden against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the playoffs
Greg Nelson
Albert Pujols at bat for the Angels in a game against the Athletics
Jordan Murph
Lisa Hoernblad of Sweden in the women's downhill final at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics.
Erick W. Rasco
Feleipe Franks of the Florida Gators in a game against the Georgia Bulldogs
Laura Heald
Elijah Thomas down on court with Marcquise Reed of Clemson after a game against Auburn in Round 2 of the NCAA tournament
John W. McDonough
Tiger Woods at the PGA Farmers Insurance San Diego Open Torrey Pines on Day 4
Robert Beck
Chloe Kim poses with her dog Reese after the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics.
Robert Beck
Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka warms up during a game against the Red Sox
Erick W. Rasco
Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Iowa Hawkeyes compete in wrestling
Fred Vuich
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers against Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams
Kohjiro Kinno
UConn's Katie Lou Samuelson vs. Notre Dame's Marina Mabrey in the NCAA Final Four.
David E. Klutho
Glitter Grace O'Malley with handler before the 2018 Westminster Dog Show
Taylor Ballantyne
Washington Capitals right winger T.J. Oshie against Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point in Game 3 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals
Simon Bruty
Heimana Reynolds competes in the men's pro competition at Vans Off The Wall Skatepark
Donald Miralle
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. takes a break on the bench
Erick W. Rasco
Sabrina Meador competes in the Special Olympics USA Games
Greg Nelson
Saints QB Drew Brees before a game against the New York Giants (left) and posing a portrait in Metairie, Louisiana
Rob Tringali and Jeffery Salter
Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers on Opening Day at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas
Greg Nelson
Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Laura Heald
Michigan vs. Villanova
Erick W. Rasco
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings
Rob Tringali
Simon Bruty
Mike Smith aboard Justify, leading at the Preakness Stakes
Simon Bruty
Kids play basketball on the Lower East Side in Manhattan, New York
Erick W. Rasco
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates a homerun against the Red Sox
Rob Tringali
P.K. Subban poses for a portrait in Manhattan, New York
Taylor Ballantyne
Seattle Storm's Sue Bird against the Washington Mystics Game 1 of the WNBA Finals
Kohjiro Kinno
IRONMAN World Championship
Kohjiro Kinno
Stanford's Bryce Love against USC"s Marvell Tell III.
Jordan Murph
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston
Erick W. Rasco
Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff vs. Atlanta Falcons
Robert Beck
Iceland's Jon Gudni Fjoluson scores a goal vs. Peru during an International Friendly
Erick W. Rasco
Team Hawaii is victorious over South Korea in the championship game of the Little League World Series
Rob Tringali
J.D. Martinez (28) of the Boston Red Sox at bat against the New York Yankees
Winslow Townson
West Virginia's Sagaba Konate and Villanova's Omari Spellman
Erick W. Rasco
Jorgann Couzinet from France surfing in his heat during the Vans US Open of Surfing
Donald Miralle
Oakland Athletics dugout in a game against the Houston Astros
Jordan Murph
Juventus midfielder Emre Can heading the ball against SL Benfica's Keaton Parks at the International Champions Cup
Erick W. Rasco
Furman Paladins vs. Clemson Tigers
Chris Keane
Terrell Owens trains in Los Angeles
Kohjiro Kinno
Tennessee's Jonathan Kongbo tackles Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm
Kevin Liles
Mass start for the women's 12.5km biathlon at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics
Erick W. Rasco
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes vs. the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
John W. McDonough
Indiana Pacers Darren Collison (2) against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center
Greg Nelson
Simone Biles on the uneven bars
Erick W. Rasco
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill against the Jacksonville Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson (39) at Arrowhead Stadium
David E. Klutho
Team Europe's Francesco Molinari during Sunday Singles at the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in
Paris, France
Erick W. Rasco
New York Giants QB Eli Manning against the New Orleans Saints' Demario Davis (56) and Cameron Jordan (94) at MetLife Stadium
Rob Tringali
Milwaukee Brewers pitchers on field before a game vs. the Kansas City Royals at Miller Park
Jeff Haynes
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City
Erick W. Rasco
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the playoffs
Erick W. Rasco
Lewis Hamilton poses for a portrait in Manhattan, New York
Taylor Ballantyne
Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field
Rob Tringali
Phoenix Suns' Trevor Ariza (3) against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena
Greg Nelson
Clemson Amari Rodgers (3) making a pass against Furman
Chris Keane
Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner (10) in a game against the Boston Red Sox during Game 3
John W. McDonough
Adam Rippon poses for a portrait in Manhattan, New York
Taylor Ballantyne
Penn State RB Miles Sanders (24) against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium
Simon Bruty
Los Angeles Kings goalie Calvin Petersen (40)against St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) at Enterprise Center
David E. Klutho
Jackie Bradley Jr. of the Red Sox in the dugout before Game 3. Walker Buehler pitches in Game 3 of the World Series against the Red Sox
Robert Beck
Patriots' Matthew Slater (18) with teammates and Minnesota Vikings players, praying in the endzone after the game
Erick W. Rasco
Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray during a game vs. Oklahoma State
Greg Nelson
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City
Erick W. Rasco
Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz before a game against the Dallas Cowboys
Rob Tringali
Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field
Rob Tringali
Clemson's Travis Etienne (9) against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the 2018 ACC Championship
Chris Keane
Alexander Ovechkin sitting on the bench during a game against the Buffalo Sabres
Simon Bruty
Pittsburgh Panthers vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
David E. Klutho
Canelo Alvarez gets his hands wrapped before a fight against Gennady Golovkin for the middleweight world championship
Erick W. Rasco
Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott against the Eagles