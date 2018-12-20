Sports Illustrated's Best Photos of 2018

This year, Sports Illustrated sent photographers to places as near as southern California and as far as South Korea—and they returned with images that remind us once again of the wonder and beauty of sports.

2018 Ironman World Championship, triathlon race event Donald Miralle

Serena Williams at the U.S. Open Erick W. Rasco

Alabama's DeVonta Smith at the 2018 College Football Championship vs. Georgia Rob Tringali

Jockey Mike Smith rides Justify at the Belmont Stakes Simon Bruty

Max Muncy hits the game-winning home run in the 18th inning of Game 3 of the World Series vs. the Red Sox Erick W. Rasco

Red Sox centerfielder Mookie Betts during Game 3 of the World Series vs. the Dodgers Greg Nelson

11th Edition Red Hook Criterium bike race in Brooklyn, N.Y. Nils Nilsen

Eagles tight end Trey Burton throws a touchdown pass to QB Nick Foles during Super Bowl LII. Walter Iooss Jr.

Philadelphians celebrate the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Patriots in Center City, Philadelphia. Rob Tringali

Tiger Woods during the final round of the 2018 British Open Championship Simon Bruty

Portland Trailblazers' Damian Lillard shoots a free throw against the Oklahoma City Thunder Greg Nelson

New York Jets guard James Carpenter against the Miami Dolphins Rob Tringali

Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi makes a catch during Game 2 of the World Series against the Dodgers Winslow Townson

Claire Tuggle and Brooke Forde enter the water at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships Donald Miralle

Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young against West Virginia guard Jevon Carter Greg Nelson

Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers, 2018 Bridgestone Winter NHL Classic Erick W. Rasco

Clayton Kershaw pitches for the Dodgers wearing No. 42 on Jackie Robinson Day Robert Beck (2)

Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette in a game against the Pittburgh Steelers Fred Vuich

Jessie Diggins beats Stina Nilsson of Sweden to win gold in cross-country skiing team sprint for Team USA at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics Bob Martin

Stephen Curry against the Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals Greg Nelson

Oak Hill Academy vs. NSU University School compete in the 2018 Spalding HIgh School Hoop Hall Classic Erick W. Rasco

Alabama head coach Nick Saban works from his office Erick W. Rasco

Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo shoots a three-pointer against Michigan in the NCAA tournament John W. McDonough

Tyler George, John Landsteiner and Matt Hamilton of the USA compete against Denmark at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics. Tom Lovelock

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in a game against the San Francisco 49ers David E. Klutho

LeBron James of the Lakers in a game against the Portland Trailblazers Jonathan Ferrey

Deontay Wilder walks away from Tyson Fury Kohjiro Kinno

Donte Ingram of Loyola–Chicago against Miami during the first round of the NCAA tournament Greg Nelson

James Harden against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the playoffs Greg Nelson

Albert Pujols at bat for the Angels in a game against the Athletics Jordan Murph

Lisa Hoernblad of Sweden in the women's downhill final at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics. Erick W. Rasco

Feleipe Franks of the Florida Gators in a game against the Georgia Bulldogs Laura Heald

Elijah Thomas down on court with Marcquise Reed of Clemson after a game against Auburn in Round 2 of the NCAA tournament John W. McDonough

Tiger Woods at the PGA Farmers Insurance San Diego Open Torrey Pines on Day 4 Robert Beck

Chloe Kim poses with her dog Reese after the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics. Robert Beck

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka warms up during a game against the Red Sox Erick W. Rasco

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Iowa Hawkeyes compete in wrestling Fred Vuich

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers against Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams Kohjiro Kinno

UConn's Katie Lou Samuelson vs. Notre Dame's Marina Mabrey in the NCAA Final Four. David E. Klutho

Glitter Grace O'Malley with handler before the 2018 Westminster Dog Show Taylor Ballantyne

Washington Capitals right winger T.J. Oshie against Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point in Game 3 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals Simon Bruty

Heimana Reynolds competes in the men's pro competition at Vans Off The Wall Skatepark Donald Miralle

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. takes a break on the bench Erick W. Rasco

Sabrina Meador competes in the Special Olympics USA Games Greg Nelson

Saints QB Drew Brees before a game against the New York Giants (left) and posing a portrait in Metairie, Louisiana Rob Tringali and Jeffery Salter

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers on Opening Day at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas Greg Nelson

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Laura Heald

Michigan vs. Villanova Erick W. Rasco

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings Rob Tringali

Simon Bruty Mike Smith aboard Justify, leading at the Preakness Stakes Simon Bruty

Kids play basketball on the Lower East Side in Manhattan, New York Erick W. Rasco

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates a homerun against the Red Sox Rob Tringali

P.K. Subban poses for a portrait in Manhattan, New York Taylor Ballantyne

Seattle Storm's Sue Bird against the Washington Mystics Game 1 of the WNBA Finals Kohjiro Kinno

IRONMAN World Championship Kohjiro Kinno

Stanford's Bryce Love against USC"s Marvell Tell III. Jordan Murph

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston Erick W. Rasco

Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff vs. Atlanta Falcons Robert Beck

Iceland's Jon Gudni Fjoluson scores a goal vs. Peru during an International Friendly Erick W. Rasco

Team Hawaii is victorious over South Korea in the championship game of the Little League World Series Rob Tringali

J.D. Martinez (28) of the Boston Red Sox at bat against the New York Yankees Winslow Townson

West Virginia's Sagaba Konate and Villanova's Omari Spellman Erick W. Rasco

Jorgann Couzinet from France surfing in his heat during the Vans US Open of Surfing Donald Miralle

Oakland Athletics dugout in a game against the Houston Astros Jordan Murph

Juventus midfielder Emre Can heading the ball against SL Benfica's Keaton Parks at the International Champions Cup Erick W. Rasco

Furman Paladins vs. Clemson Tigers Chris Keane

Terrell Owens trains in Los Angeles Kohjiro Kinno

Tennessee's Jonathan Kongbo tackles Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm Kevin Liles

Mass start for the women's 12.5km biathlon at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics Erick W. Rasco

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes vs. the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum John W. McDonough

Indiana Pacers Darren Collison (2) against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center Greg Nelson

Simone Biles on the uneven bars Erick W. Rasco

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill against the Jacksonville Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson (39) at Arrowhead Stadium David E. Klutho

Team Europe's Francesco Molinari during Sunday Singles at the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris, France Erick W. Rasco

New York Giants QB Eli Manning against the New Orleans Saints' Demario Davis (56) and Cameron Jordan (94) at MetLife Stadium Rob Tringali

Milwaukee Brewers pitchers on field before a game vs. the Kansas City Royals at Miller Park Jeff Haynes

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City Erick W. Rasco

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the playoffs Erick W. Rasco

Lewis Hamilton poses for a portrait in Manhattan, New York Taylor Ballantyne

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Rob Tringali

Phoenix Suns' Trevor Ariza (3) against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena Greg Nelson

Clemson Amari Rodgers (3) making a pass against Furman Chris Keane

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner (10) in a game against the Boston Red Sox during Game 3 John W. McDonough

Adam Rippon poses for a portrait in Manhattan, New York Taylor Ballantyne

Penn State RB Miles Sanders (24) against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium Simon Bruty

Los Angeles Kings goalie Calvin Petersen (40)against St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) at Enterprise Center David E. Klutho

Jackie Bradley Jr. of the Red Sox in the dugout before Game 3. Walker Buehler pitches in Game 3 of the World Series against the Red Sox Robert Beck

Patriots' Matthew Slater (18) with teammates and Minnesota Vikings players, praying in the endzone after the game Erick W. Rasco

Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray during a game vs. Oklahoma State Greg Nelson

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City Erick W. Rasco

Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz before a game against the Dallas Cowboys Rob Tringali

Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Rob Tringali

Clemson's Travis Etienne (9) against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the 2018 ACC Championship Chris Keane

Alexander Ovechkin sitting on the bench during a game against the Buffalo Sabres Simon Bruty

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish David E. Klutho

Canelo Alvarez gets his hands wrapped before a fight against Gennady Golovkin for the middleweight world championship Erick W. Rasco

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott against the Eagles Rob Tringali