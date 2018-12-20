Sports Illustrated's Best Photos of 2018

By The SI Staff
December 21, 2018

This year, Sports Illustrated sent photographers to places as near as southern California and as far as South Korea—and they returned with images that remind us once again of the wonder and beauty of sports. 

2018 Ironman World Championship, triathlon race event

Donald Miralle

Serena Williams at the U.S. Open

Erick W. Rasco

Alabama's DeVonta Smith at the 2018 College Football Championship vs. Georgia

Rob Tringali

Jockey Mike Smith rides Justify at the Belmont Stakes

Simon Bruty

Max Muncy hits the game-winning home run in the 18th inning of Game 3 of the World Series vs. the Red Sox

Erick W. Rasco

Red Sox centerfielder Mookie Betts during Game 3 of the World Series vs. the Dodgers

Greg Nelson

11th Edition Red Hook Criterium bike race in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Nils Nilsen

Eagles tight end Trey Burton throws a touchdown pass to QB Nick Foles during Super Bowl LII.

Walter Iooss Jr.

Philadelphians celebrate the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Patriots in Center City, Philadelphia.

Rob Tringali

Tiger Woods during the final round of the 2018 British Open Championship

Simon Bruty

Portland Trailblazers' Damian Lillard shoots a free throw against the Oklahoma City Thunder

Greg Nelson

New York Jets guard James Carpenter against the Miami Dolphins

Rob Tringali

Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi makes a catch during Game 2 of the World Series against the Dodgers

Winslow Townson

Claire Tuggle and Brooke Forde enter the water at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships

Donald Miralle

Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young against West Virginia guard Jevon Carter

Greg Nelson

Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers, 2018 Bridgestone Winter NHL Classic

Erick W. Rasco

Clayton Kershaw pitches for the Dodgers wearing No. 42 on Jackie Robinson Day

Robert Beck (2)

Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette in a game against the Pittburgh Steelers

Fred Vuich

Jessie Diggins beats Stina Nilsson of Sweden to win gold in cross-country skiing team sprint for Team USA at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics

Bob Martin

Stephen Curry against the Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals

Greg Nelson

Oak Hill Academy vs. NSU University School compete in the 2018 Spalding HIgh School Hoop Hall Classic

Erick W. Rasco

Alabama head coach Nick Saban works from his office

Erick W. Rasco

Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo shoots a three-pointer against Michigan in the NCAA tournament

John W. McDonough

Tyler George, John Landsteiner and Matt Hamilton of the USA compete against Denmark at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics.

Tom Lovelock

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in a game against the San Francisco 49ers

David E. Klutho

LeBron James of the Lakers in a game against the Portland Trailblazers

Jonathan Ferrey

Deontay Wilder walks away from Tyson Fury

Kohjiro Kinno

Donte Ingram of Loyola–Chicago against Miami during the first round of the NCAA tournament

Greg Nelson

James Harden against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the playoffs

Greg Nelson

Albert Pujols at bat for the Angels in a game against the Athletics

Jordan Murph

Lisa Hoernblad of Sweden in the women's downhill final at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics.

Erick W. Rasco

Feleipe Franks of the Florida Gators in a game against the Georgia Bulldogs

Laura Heald

Elijah Thomas down on court with Marcquise Reed of Clemson after a game against Auburn in Round 2 of the NCAA tournament

John W. McDonough

Tiger Woods at the PGA Farmers Insurance San Diego Open Torrey Pines on Day 4

Robert Beck

Chloe Kim poses with her dog Reese after the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics.

Robert Beck

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka warms up during a game against the Red Sox

Erick W. Rasco

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Iowa Hawkeyes compete in wrestling

Fred Vuich

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers against Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams

Kohjiro Kinno

UConn's Katie Lou Samuelson vs. Notre Dame's Marina Mabrey in the NCAA Final Four.

David E. Klutho

Glitter Grace O'Malley with handler before the 2018 Westminster Dog Show

Taylor Ballantyne

Washington Capitals right winger T.J. Oshie against Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point in Game 3 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals

Simon Bruty

Heimana Reynolds competes in the men's pro competition at Vans Off The Wall Skatepark

Donald Miralle

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. takes a break on the bench

Erick W. Rasco

Sabrina Meador competes in the Special Olympics USA Games

Greg Nelson

Saints QB Drew Brees before a game against the New York Giants (left) and posing a portrait in Metairie, Louisiana

Rob Tringali and Jeffery Salter

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers on Opening Day at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas

Greg Nelson

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Laura Heald

Michigan vs. Villanova

Erick W. Rasco

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings

Rob Tringali
Simon Bruty

Mike Smith aboard Justify, leading at the Preakness Stakes

Simon Bruty

Kids play basketball on the Lower East Side in Manhattan, New York

Erick W. Rasco

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates a homerun against the Red Sox

Rob Tringali

P.K. Subban poses for a portrait in Manhattan, New York

Taylor Ballantyne

Seattle Storm's Sue Bird against the Washington Mystics Game 1 of the WNBA Finals

Kohjiro Kinno

IRONMAN World Championship

Kohjiro Kinno

Stanford's Bryce Love against USC"s Marvell Tell III.

Jordan Murph

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston

Erick W. Rasco

Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff vs. Atlanta Falcons

Robert Beck

Iceland's Jon Gudni Fjoluson scores a goal vs. Peru during an International Friendly

Erick W. Rasco

Team Hawaii is victorious over South Korea in the championship game of the Little League World Series

Rob Tringali

J.D. Martinez (28) of the Boston Red Sox at bat against the New York Yankees

Winslow Townson

West Virginia's Sagaba Konate and Villanova's Omari Spellman

Erick W. Rasco

Jorgann Couzinet from France surfing in his heat during the Vans US Open of Surfing

Donald Miralle

Oakland Athletics dugout in a game against the Houston Astros

Jordan Murph

Juventus midfielder Emre Can heading the ball against SL Benfica's Keaton Parks at the International Champions Cup

Erick W. Rasco

Furman Paladins vs. Clemson Tigers

Chris Keane

Terrell Owens trains in Los Angeles

Kohjiro Kinno

Tennessee's Jonathan Kongbo tackles Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm

Kevin Liles
Mass start for the women's 12.5km biathlon at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics
Erick W. Rasco
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes vs. the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
John W. McDonough
Indiana Pacers Darren Collison (2) against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center
Greg Nelson

Simone Biles on the uneven bars

Erick W. Rasco
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill against the Jacksonville Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson (39) at Arrowhead Stadium
David E. Klutho
Team Europe's Francesco Molinari during Sunday Singles at the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris, France
Erick W. Rasco
New York Giants QB Eli Manning against the New Orleans Saints' Demario Davis (56) and Cameron Jordan (94) at MetLife Stadium
Rob Tringali
Milwaukee Brewers pitchers on field before a game vs. the Kansas City Royals at Miller Park
Jeff Haynes
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City
Erick W. Rasco
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the playoffs
Erick W. Rasco
Lewis Hamilton poses for a portrait in Manhattan, New York
Taylor Ballantyne
Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field
Rob Tringali
Phoenix Suns' Trevor Ariza (3) against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena
Greg Nelson
Clemson Amari Rodgers (3) making a pass against Furman
Chris Keane
Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner (10) in a game against the Boston Red Sox during Game 3
John W. McDonough
Adam Rippon poses for a portrait in Manhattan, New York
Taylor Ballantyne
Penn State RB Miles Sanders (24) against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium
Simon Bruty
Los Angeles Kings goalie Calvin Petersen (40)against St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) at Enterprise Center
David E. Klutho
Jackie Bradley Jr. of the Red Sox in the dugout before Game 3. Walker Buehler pitches in Game 3 of the World Series against the Red Sox
Robert Beck
Patriots' Matthew Slater (18) with teammates and Minnesota Vikings players, praying in the endzone after the game
Erick W. Rasco
Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray during a game vs. Oklahoma State
Greg Nelson
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City
Erick W. Rasco
Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz before a game against the Dallas Cowboys
Rob Tringali
Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field
Rob Tringali
Clemson's Travis Etienne (9) against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the 2018 ACC Championship
Chris Keane
Alexander Ovechkin sitting on the bench during a game against the Buffalo Sabres
Simon Bruty
Pittsburgh Panthers vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
David E. Klutho
Canelo Alvarez gets his hands wrapped before a fight against Gennady Golovkin for the middleweight world championship
Erick W. Rasco
Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott against the Eagles
Rob Tringali

 

 

 

 

 

