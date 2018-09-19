Ranking the Top 10 Athletes by Endorsement Income for 2018

The highest-paid athletes in the world aren't always the ones who are raking in the most money in endorsement deals. 

By The SI Staff
September 19, 2018

Roger Federer only won one Grand Slam event in 2018 (the Australian Open in January), but he'll still look back on this summer as ... enriching. In July, after two decades as a Nike endorser, Federer signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with Japanese clothier Uniqlo—with a clause ensuring that the 37-year-old will continue to be paid even after he stops playing tennis. It's the third-largest athlete endorsement deal: LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo each has a lifetime arrangement with Nike reported to be worth at least $1 billion.

Federer also has smaller deals with Mercedes-Benz, Rolex, Credit Suisse, Lindt chocolates and Barilla pasta, among others, making him the world's highest-paid athlete in off-the-field sponsorship earnings. Here are the top 10 athletes by endorsement income for 2018. (Source: Forbes)

1. ROGER FEDERER

$65 MILLION

2. LEBRON JAMES

$52 MILLION

3. CRISTIANO RONALDO

$47 MILLION

4. STEPHEN CURRY

$42 MILLION

5. TIGER WOODS

$42 MILLION

6. PHIL MICKELSON

$37 MILLION

7. RORY MCILROY

$34 MILLION

8. KEI NISHIKORI

$33 MILLION

9. KEVIN DURANT

$32 MILLION

10. USAIN BOLT & JORDAN SPIETH

$30 MILLION

