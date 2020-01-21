Sports Illustrated The Party
Sports Illustrated is heading to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach to heat up the biggest weekend in sports with an unparalleled VIP Saturday Night Party. “The Party” will fuse the world of sports and entertainment as only SI can do.
When: Saturday, Feb. 1
Where: Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Featuring Performances By:
— Marshmello
— Black Eyed Peas
— DaBaby
Sounds By:
— DJ D-Sol
— DJ Irie
Note: Event is Rain or Shine and All Tickets are Non-Refundable. Must be 21+ with Proper Valid ID.