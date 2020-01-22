Sports Illustrated Launches Reimagined Magazine with Storied Super Bowl Issue

NEW YORK, NY – Maven Media Brands (MVEN) today launches a newly reimagined Sports Illustrated print magazine experience, featuring expanded feature storytelling, dynamic photojournalism and enhanced digital extensions. The first of 22 issues in 2020, the February edition of SI celebrates the Super Bowl and features a special gatefold cover showcasing nine all-time NFL greats who became MVPs in Super Bowls in Miami. The magazine is highlighted by a cover story honoring the Super Bowl’s history with this year’s host city, Miami, and also showcases the first in-depth look at Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, who some consider the most talented of all Manning quarterbacks. The new magazine also features an enhanced physical design with a larger-sized book, perfect binding and brighter, heavier paper stock that showcases Sports Illustrated’s renowned photography and provides a premium reading experience.

The cover of Sports Illustrated’s first monthly issue brings together every living player who has been named MVP of a Miami-based Super Bowl, a list that includes some of the NFL’s most iconic figures: Joe Namath, Chuck Howley, Lynn Swann, Terry Bradshaw, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, John Elway, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees. The players were shot exclusively by Sports Illustrated for the magazine’s first non-Swimsuit gatefold cover in seven years.

“We are thrilled to unveil our refreshed format and enter a new chapter in Sports Illustrated’s history,” said Stephen Cannella, Co-Editor-in-Chief of Sports Illustrated. “As a monthly, we will continue to bring readers the best journalism and storytelling in sports media: in-depth profiles, gripping features and probing investigative pieces, all brought to life by SI’s trademark photography. Readers will see premium content packaged and published to fit the ways a modern audience consumes lean-back print products.”

From the Editors: Like the Super Bowl's Growth in Miami, Sports Illustrated Is Evolving

The move to a monthly print schedule is part of a larger strategy for Sports Illustrated. A push to enhance its digital platform is underway as the brand reinforces SI.com’s position as a source for breaking news, analysis, in-depth storytelling and local team coverage through articles, video and audio. On Maven’s platform, SI.com user sessions increased by 32% year over year in December, with more than 6 million new users added through SI’s expanded network of local coverage. Content from SI’s print magazine will be enhanced on digital platforms, with added features and videos like the behind-the-scenes short that accompanies the release of the February issue cover.

“We are excited to connect with our audience on a deeper level with SI’s digital evolution,” said Ryan Hunt, Co-Editor-in-Chief of Sports Illustrated. “The move to monthly for print means that SI.com will be the breaking news destination for our readers at the national and local levels. Our print features and other premium content will reach new audiences through our video, social and audio channels.”

Sports Illustrated will continue to connect audiences to the sports world through unique year-round experiences built on its unmatched perspective, access and connections to fans. Sports Illustrated will be heading to Miami Beach to celebrate the biggest weekend in sports with The Party, its annual marquee event on the night before the Super Bowl. The legendary sports enterprise is joining forces with The Undisputed Group for this year’s VIP big-game night on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the world-famous Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida. To purchase tickets for The Party, please visit https://www.sportsillustratedtheparty.com/.

Sports Illustrated is an award-winning media enterprise and cultural touchstone that captures moments in sports and turns them into history. Offering the most relevant and innovative content in real-time, SI is the authoritative voice of the sports world and the source that connects audiences to athletes and teams across every touchpoint spanning entertainment, editorial, and digital platforms to live events and brand extensions. The Sports Illustrated network includes the iconic Magazine and SI Kids and marquee franchises Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Sportsperson of the Year, and Fashionable 50.

