President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he plans to consult with a number of key figures throughout the sports world to help guide the reopening of the United States.

Among the names that Trump listed Tuesday include, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Trump also made particular mention of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

"In sports, we want to get our sports back so importantly," Trump said.

"But we have to get our sports back. I'm tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old. But I haven't actually had too much time to watch. I would say maybe I watch one batter and then I get back to work."

In early April, Trump held a conference call with a number of major league sports commissioners. In the call, he reportedly said he thought the NFL would be able to start its season on time in September. Trump also reportedly told the commissioners that he hoped fans could attend games again by August or September.

After Trump's comments surfaced, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said during his daily news briefing that he did not think NFL teams nor fans will return to stadiums this fall.

"The President recognized the good work being done by many teams and players to care for their communities, workforces and fan bases across the Nation," White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement on April 4. "President Trump encouraged them to continue to support their fellow Americans during this challenging time."

As of Tuesday evening, there have been more than 1.9 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, causing at least 124,000 deaths. There are nearly 600,000 confirmed cases in the United States.