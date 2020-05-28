Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that fans will be allowed to attend outdoor professional sporting events in nearly every Texas county at up to 25% capacity starting this Friday.

Leagues will first have to apply and receive approval from the Texas Department of State Health Services and indoor events will still be held without spectators.

Abbott said Friday that the state has set up a number of guidelines for leagues to follow, including a recommendation that spectators and employees keep at least six feet apart from anyone not from their household.

The governor had already permitted major professional sports to resume in Texas but initially said any games would go on without fans.

Abbott's announcement on Thursday comes nearly a week after he said he wanted the college football season to start on time with fans in attendance.

"If you want a prediction, my prediction is yes, we are gonna have college football beginning as scheduled...with at least some level of fans in stands," he said last Friday in an interview with KXAN-TV in Austin.