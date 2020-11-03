Athletes Share Experiences Voting on Election Day

It's currently the offseason for players in the MLB, NHL, NBA and WNBA, but athletes across all sports helped in the push to increase voter turnout in the 2020 election on Tuesday.

Athletes shared both their personal stories of voting on Election Day as well as helpful tips on how and where citizens can vote across the country. Even as players go through the offseason, many treated Tuesday as if it were a true game day.

Check out the leading voices on voting from each league below:

The push from athletes to increase turnout has been a focus for more than the last week. Lakers star LeBron James launched the More Than a Vote initiative in June, receiving support from Odell Beckham Jr., CC Sabathia and DeAndre Hopkins among others.