Athletes React to Joe Biden Winning Presidential Election

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States after a victory in Pennsylvania helped him reach the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

Biden defeated President Donald Trump, who was running for reelection. He also won other key states like Michigan and Wisconsin in his efforts to collect enough electoral votes.

The nation waited four days to learn the results of the election after a historic turnout at the polls—combined with high rates of mail-in ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic—resulted in a long and tense period of vote counting.

The 77-year-old Biden previously served as vice president under former President Barack Obama from 2009–17. He was also Delaware's longest-serving senator from 1973-2009. California Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate, will become the first woman vice president.

