December 10, 2021
Publish date:

Sports Illustrated's Best Photos of 2021

Sports Illustrated's renowned photographers traveled to hundreds of sporting events over the past year, from the Super Bowl to the Tokyo Olympics, capturing the greatest athletes and competitions as only they can.
Author:
Tyson Fury fights Deontay Wilder for the heavyweight title in October.

Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in the WBC heavyweight championship after knocking him out in the 11th round.

Cyclists compete at the Unbound Gravel 200 in Kansas.

The Garmin Unbound Gravel tests cyclists on a rugged course in the Flint Hills region of Kansas. 

Alabama's Najee Harris in action against Ohio State during the College Football Playoff national title game.

Alabama's Najee Harris leaps toward the end zone during the Crimson Tide's national championship victory over Ohio State. 

Emma Raducanu defeated fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the 2021 U.S. Open final.

Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era after beating fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the U.S. Open final. 

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo goes for a rebound during  the 2021 NBA Finals.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named 2021 NBA Finals MVP after averaging 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists in Milwaukee's six-game win over the Suns. 

Shohei Ohtani put together a historic 2021 season—at the plate and on the mound—and was rewarded with the American League MVP award.

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani had a historic season in 2021, hitting 46 home runs and 100 RBIs at the plate and finishing 9–2 with a 3.18 ERA from the mound—and was rewarded with the AL MVP award. 

Bills quarterback Josh Allen hurdles a defender during an October 2021 regular-season win over the Chiefs.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen hurdles a defender during Buffalo's 38–20 win over the Chiefs in October. 

Team USA takes on China during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Team USA celebrates during a preliminary-round win over China during the 2020 Tokyo Games. The U.S. went on to win gold. 

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young attempts a pass against Miami.
Swimmers compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Swimmers compete on the fourth day of the 2020 Tokyo Games. 

Phil Mickelson tees off at the 2021 PGA Championship.

Phil Mickelson, then 50, became the oldest player in golf history to win a major at the PGA Championship in May. 

Bryce Harper during an at-bat against the Giants in June.

Bryce Harper earned National League MVP and Silver Slugger honors in his third season with the Phillies. 

Washington's Bradley Beal drives to the basket during a March game against the Bucks.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal drives to the basket during a March loss to the Bucks. 

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws downfield during an October game against the Steelers at Lambeau Field.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks—and throws—down the field during Green Bay's 27–17 win over the Steelers at Lambeau Field in October. 

Helio Castroneves celebrates his Indianapolis 500 victory by climbing the fence at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Helio Castroneves (far right) celebrates winning his fourth Indianapolis 500—tied with three other drivers for the most ever—and his first since 2009. 

Fiji competes against Canada in a rugby match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

After beating Canada during rugby sevens group play at the 2020 Tokyo Games, Fiji went on to win the gold medal.

The Yankees take the (corn) field at MLB's Field of Dreams Game.

The Yankees take the (corn) field at MLB's Field of Dreams Game. 

Colin Duffy of Team USA during the men's sport climbing event at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Colin Duffy represented the United States in men's sport climbing at the 2020 Tokyo Games, the first Olympics to feature the event. 

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski makes a catch against the Giants on Monday Night Football.

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski makes a catch against the Giants on Monday Night Football, a 30-10 win for Tampa Bay. 

Michigan State faces Kansas at Madison Square Garden.

Michigan State's Malik Hall attempts a three-pointer against Kansas in an 87–74 loss at the Champions Classic in New York City. 

Japan's Masato Morishita pitches against the United States in the 2020 Olympic gold medal game.

Japan's Masato Morishita allowed just three hits in five innings in the 2020 Olympic baseball gold medal game, helping his country beat the United States 2–0. 

Despite shooting one over par on the tournament's final day, Japan's Hideki Matsuyama became the first Asian-born man to win the Masters after finishing 10 under.

Despite shooting one over par on the tournament's final day, Japan's Hideki Matsuyama became the first Asian-born man to win the Masters after finishing 10 under.

Skateboarding made its Olympic debut at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Skateboarding made its Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games, with Japan winning three gold medals. 

Despite eight catches for 117 yards and a touchdown from receiver Garrett Wilson, Ohio State fell 35–28 at home to Oregon.

Despite eight catches for 117 yards and a touchdown from receiver Garrett Wilson, Ohio State fell 35–28 at home to Oregon. 

Rombauer won the 2021 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

After it was delayed five months by COVID-19 in 2020, the Preakness returned to its traditional May timing in '21, with Rombauer claiming victory. 

Action from the men's team all-around gymnastics final at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The Russian Olympic Committee narrowly edged Japan, shown here, in the men's team all-around final in Tokyo. 

James Harden attempts a shot against the Thunder in a November game at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Nets guard James Harden attempts a shot in a November game against his former team, the Thunder, as captured in infrared. 

Spain takes on the Netherlands in the preliminary round of Olympic water polo at the Tokyo Games.

Spain fell to the Netherlands in women's water polo group play during the Tokyo Games, but eventually won the silver medal. 

UCLA players take the field at the Rose Bowl before upsetting LSU.

UCLA players take the field at the Rose Bowl before upsetting LSU. 

Megan Rapinoe dribbles during a U.S. women's national team friendly win over Mexico.

U.S. women's national team forward Megan Rapinoe dribbles during a 4–0 friendly win over Mexico in July. 

