Sports Illustrated's Best Photos of 2021
Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in the WBC heavyweight championship after knocking him out in the 11th round.
The Garmin Unbound Gravel tests cyclists on a rugged course in the Flint Hills region of Kansas.
Alabama's Najee Harris leaps toward the end zone during the Crimson Tide's national championship victory over Ohio State.
Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era after beating fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the U.S. Open final.
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named 2021 NBA Finals MVP after averaging 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists in Milwaukee's six-game win over the Suns.
Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani had a historic season in 2021, hitting 46 home runs and 100 RBIs at the plate and finishing 9–2 with a 3.18 ERA from the mound—and was rewarded with the AL MVP award.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen hurdles a defender during Buffalo's 38–20 win over the Chiefs in October.
Team USA celebrates during a preliminary-round win over China during the 2020 Tokyo Games. The U.S. went on to win gold.
Swimmers compete on the fourth day of the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Phil Mickelson, then 50, became the oldest player in golf history to win a major at the PGA Championship in May.
Bryce Harper earned National League MVP and Silver Slugger honors in his third season with the Phillies.
Wizards guard Bradley Beal drives to the basket during a March loss to the Bucks.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks—and throws—down the field during Green Bay's 27–17 win over the Steelers at Lambeau Field in October.
Helio Castroneves (far right) celebrates winning his fourth Indianapolis 500—tied with three other drivers for the most ever—and his first since 2009.
After beating Canada during rugby sevens group play at the 2020 Tokyo Games, Fiji went on to win the gold medal.
The Yankees take the (corn) field at MLB's Field of Dreams Game.
Colin Duffy represented the United States in men's sport climbing at the 2020 Tokyo Games, the first Olympics to feature the event.
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski makes a catch against the Giants on Monday Night Football, a 30-10 win for Tampa Bay.
Michigan State's Malik Hall attempts a three-pointer against Kansas in an 87–74 loss at the Champions Classic in New York City.
Japan's Masato Morishita allowed just three hits in five innings in the 2020 Olympic baseball gold medal game, helping his country beat the United States 2–0.
Despite shooting one over par on the tournament's final day, Japan's Hideki Matsuyama became the first Asian-born man to win the Masters after finishing 10 under.
Skateboarding made its Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games, with Japan winning three gold medals.
Despite eight catches for 117 yards and a touchdown from receiver Garrett Wilson, Ohio State fell 35–28 at home to Oregon.
After it was delayed five months by COVID-19 in 2020, the Preakness returned to its traditional May timing in '21, with Rombauer claiming victory.
The Russian Olympic Committee narrowly edged Japan, shown here, in the men's team all-around final in Tokyo.
Nets guard James Harden attempts a shot in a November game against his former team, the Thunder, as captured in infrared.
Spain fell to the Netherlands in women's water polo group play during the Tokyo Games, but eventually won the silver medal.
UCLA players take the field at the Rose Bowl before upsetting LSU.
U.S. women's national team forward Megan Rapinoe dribbles during a 4–0 friendly win over Mexico in July.
SI Recommends
Get Access to Our Exclusive Content
Already subscribed? Log In