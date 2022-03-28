Skip to main content
Here’s How You Can Be Part of Sports Illustrated’s Title IX Anniversary Cover

For a chance to be part of the June 2022 issue, share a photo of a moment in your life that embodies the question: What does Title IX mean to you?

In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX into U.S. law in June 1972, we’re giving readers a chance to be featured in Sports Illustrated. The task is simple. Share a photo of a moment in your life that embodies the question: What does Title IX mean to you?

The passing of Title IX gave women the equal opportunity to play, but since then, it has impacted the lives of people in many different ways. How has Title IX influenced your life, professionally, athletically or personally? What opportunities were provided to you because of Title IX? What reverberation of Title IX are you still feeling—or fighting—today?

For a chance to be featured, send us your photos and stories of the moments that happened #BecauseOfTitleIX by submitting this Google Form. Or you can share a photo with us on Twitter @SInow, tag us in a post with the hashtag #BecauseOfTitleIX on Instagram @sportsillustrated or post on Sports Illustrated’s Facebook page.

Image from iOS (3)
By submitting your photo, you agree that we may use it for the June 2022 cover of Sports Illustrated and otherwise as permitted under and subject to our Terms of Use, which can be found here.

