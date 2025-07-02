SI

Every Winner in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest History

Nate Cunningham

Competitive eater Joey “Jaws” Chestnut ate 57 hot dogs in five minutes at Fort Bliss’ “Pop Goes the Fort” Fourth of July celebration, beating his four competitors together at 49 hot dogs July 4, 2024.
Competitive eater Joey “Jaws” Chestnut ate 57 hot dogs in five minutes at Fort Bliss’ “Pop Goes the Fort” Fourth of July celebration, beating his four competitors together at 49 hot dogs July 4, 2024. / Luis Torres/Special to the Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Every year on the Fourth of July, as firework shows are prepared and Americans gather around the grill or pool to celebrate independence, a uniquely American tradition takes place on Coney Island.

The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

With more than 100 years of an admittedly murky history, the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest has done everything from captivate to gross out Americans across the nation.

Origin of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

The official origin story of the contest says that on July 4, 1916 four immigrant men held a hot dog eating contest to determine who was the most patriotic. It claims the event took place just outside of the original Nathan's stand on Coney Island.

The only problem? It was fake.

The story was made up in the 1970s by promoter Morty Matz, alongside the Nathan's marketing team and Max Rosey. While Nathan's does date back to 1916, there are no credible accounts of a hot dog eating contest having occurred.

The earliest verified Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest took place in the 1970s.

The Early Years (1972–1996)

The contest was fairly small for its first two decades. Starting as a bit of a sideshow attraction, the event drew local contestants and fairly small crowds as it relied on grassroots promotion.

The early 1990s were a turning point when Frank Dellarosa chomped down 21.5 hot dogs in 12 minutes. Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest began to garner more attention. By the mid-1990s the contest was sanctioned by the International Federation of Competitive Eating (later renamed Major League Eating).

George and Richard Shea (the founders of the IFOCE/MLE) began to transform the event into more of a spectacle by adding some over-the-top pageantry. This included regional qualifying events and very WWE-inspired introductions for the contestants.

The Arrival of Takeru Kobayashi (2001–2006)

While the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest was certainly on an upward trajectory entering the 2000s, the arrival of a 23-year-old Japanese hot dog devouring phenom really put the event on the map.

The man? Takeru Kobayashi.

The 2001 contest was Kobayashi's moment. In just 12 minutes, he ate 50 hot dogs, shattering the previous record of 25. Weighing in at just 130 lbs., Kobayashi didn't look like what most Americans figured a professional eater would.

Instead, he was hyper-focused on training and used a new strategy: Breaking the dogs in half and dipping the buns in water.

ESPN got involved shortly thereafter to broadcast the event and typically drew around one million or so viewers.

Kobayashi won the event six years in a row (2001-06), before being usurped by the man named 'Jaws.'

The Rise of Joey Chestnut (2007–Present)

Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut is the unquestioned G.O.A.T. of professional eaters. He has failed to win the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest just twice since 2007.

The first was in 2015, when he lost to Matt Stonie. The second was in 2024, when he wasn't allowed to compete due to a disagreement with MLE over his sponsorship deal with Impossible Foods.

Of course, this wasn't the first time MLE had upset fans and competitors.

In 2009, Kobayashi competed in his final Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, due to a dispute with MLE. Kobayashi claimed MLE's contract terms were too restrictive and controlling, so he never signed. As a result, he was barred from competing in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

In 2010, Kobayashi jumped the security fence and ran onto the stage to either congratulate Chestnut (Kobayashi's story) or to be generally disruptive and take out his frustration (MLE's story).

That was the last time Kobayashi would be seen near the famous Nathan's hot dog stand.

Every Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Winner of the Last 25 Years

There were a number of format and rule changes over the years. Sometimes men and women competed together, sometimes apart. The time changed from three minutes to 12 to 10, sometimes including a one-minute timeout.

Luckily, since 2000, the rules have remained largely unchanged as the event's popularity reached its apex.

Year

Winner

Hot Dogs Consumed

2000

Kazutoyo Arai

25.125

2001

Takeru Kobayashi

50

2002

Takeru Kobayashi

50.5

2003

Takeru Kobayashi

44.5

2004

Takeru Kobayashi

53.5

2005

Takeru Kobayashi

49

2006

Takeru Kobayashi

53.75

2007

Joey Chestnut

66

2008

Joey Chestnut

59

2009

Joey Chestnut

68

2010

Joey Chestnut

54

2011

Joey Chestnut

62

2011

Sonya Thomas

40

2012

Joey Chestnut

68

2012

Sonya Thomas

45

2013

Joey Chestnut

69

2013

Sonya Thomas

36.75

2014

Joey Chestnut

61

2014

Miki Sudo

34

2015

Matt Stonie

62

2015

Miki Sudo

38

2016

Joey Chestnut

70

2016

Miki Sudo

38.5

2017

Joey Chestnut

72

2017

Miki Sudo

41

2018

Joey Chestnut

74

2018

Miki Sudo

37

2019

Joey Chestnut

71

2019

Miki Sudo

31

2020

Joey Chestnut

75

2020

Miki Sudo

48.5

2021

Joey Chestnut

76

2021

Michelle Lesco

30.75

2022

Joey Chestnut

63

2022

Miki Sudo

40

2023

Joey Chestnut

62

2023

Miki Sudo

39.5

2024

Patrick Bertoletti

58

2024

Miki Sudo

51

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Nate Cunningham
NATE CUNNINGHAM

Nathan Cunningham is a writer for Sports Illustrated and Minute Media. Throughout his career, he has written about collegiate sports, NFL Draft, Super Bowl champions, and more. Nathan has also been featured in FanSided and 90Min. Nathan loves colorful uniforms, mascots and fast-break pull-up 3-pointers. He graduated from BYU in 2016 with a degree in journalism.

Home/Sports Illustrated