Every Winner in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest History
Every year on the Fourth of July, as firework shows are prepared and Americans gather around the grill or pool to celebrate independence, a uniquely American tradition takes place on Coney Island.
The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.
With more than 100 years of an admittedly murky history, the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest has done everything from captivate to gross out Americans across the nation.
Origin of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
The official origin story of the contest says that on July 4, 1916 four immigrant men held a hot dog eating contest to determine who was the most patriotic. It claims the event took place just outside of the original Nathan's stand on Coney Island.
The only problem? It was fake.
The story was made up in the 1970s by promoter Morty Matz, alongside the Nathan's marketing team and Max Rosey. While Nathan's does date back to 1916, there are no credible accounts of a hot dog eating contest having occurred.
The earliest verified Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest took place in the 1970s.
The Early Years (1972–1996)
The contest was fairly small for its first two decades. Starting as a bit of a sideshow attraction, the event drew local contestants and fairly small crowds as it relied on grassroots promotion.
The early 1990s were a turning point when Frank Dellarosa chomped down 21.5 hot dogs in 12 minutes. Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest began to garner more attention. By the mid-1990s the contest was sanctioned by the International Federation of Competitive Eating (later renamed Major League Eating).
George and Richard Shea (the founders of the IFOCE/MLE) began to transform the event into more of a spectacle by adding some over-the-top pageantry. This included regional qualifying events and very WWE-inspired introductions for the contestants.
The Arrival of Takeru Kobayashi (2001–2006)
While the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest was certainly on an upward trajectory entering the 2000s, the arrival of a 23-year-old Japanese hot dog devouring phenom really put the event on the map.
The man? Takeru Kobayashi.
The 2001 contest was Kobayashi's moment. In just 12 minutes, he ate 50 hot dogs, shattering the previous record of 25. Weighing in at just 130 lbs., Kobayashi didn't look like what most Americans figured a professional eater would.
Instead, he was hyper-focused on training and used a new strategy: Breaking the dogs in half and dipping the buns in water.
ESPN got involved shortly thereafter to broadcast the event and typically drew around one million or so viewers.
Kobayashi won the event six years in a row (2001-06), before being usurped by the man named 'Jaws.'
The Rise of Joey Chestnut (2007–Present)
Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut is the unquestioned G.O.A.T. of professional eaters. He has failed to win the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest just twice since 2007.
The first was in 2015, when he lost to Matt Stonie. The second was in 2024, when he wasn't allowed to compete due to a disagreement with MLE over his sponsorship deal with Impossible Foods.
Of course, this wasn't the first time MLE had upset fans and competitors.
In 2009, Kobayashi competed in his final Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, due to a dispute with MLE. Kobayashi claimed MLE's contract terms were too restrictive and controlling, so he never signed. As a result, he was barred from competing in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.
In 2010, Kobayashi jumped the security fence and ran onto the stage to either congratulate Chestnut (Kobayashi's story) or to be generally disruptive and take out his frustration (MLE's story).
That was the last time Kobayashi would be seen near the famous Nathan's hot dog stand.
Every Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Winner of the Last 25 Years
There were a number of format and rule changes over the years. Sometimes men and women competed together, sometimes apart. The time changed from three minutes to 12 to 10, sometimes including a one-minute timeout.
Luckily, since 2000, the rules have remained largely unchanged as the event's popularity reached its apex.
Year
Winner
Hot Dogs Consumed
2000
Kazutoyo Arai
25.125
2001
Takeru Kobayashi
50
2002
Takeru Kobayashi
50.5
2003
Takeru Kobayashi
44.5
2004
Takeru Kobayashi
53.5
2005
Takeru Kobayashi
49
2006
Takeru Kobayashi
53.75
2007
Joey Chestnut
66
2008
Joey Chestnut
59
2009
Joey Chestnut
68
2010
Joey Chestnut
54
2011
Joey Chestnut
62
2011
Sonya Thomas
40
2012
Joey Chestnut
68
2012
Sonya Thomas
45
2013
Joey Chestnut
69
2013
Sonya Thomas
36.75
2014
Joey Chestnut
61
2014
Miki Sudo
34
2015
Matt Stonie
62
2015
Miki Sudo
38
2016
Joey Chestnut
70
2016
Miki Sudo
38.5
2017
Joey Chestnut
72
2017
Miki Sudo
41
2018
Joey Chestnut
74
2018
Miki Sudo
37
2019
Joey Chestnut
71
2019
Miki Sudo
31
2020
Joey Chestnut
75
2020
Miki Sudo
48.5
2021
Joey Chestnut
76
2021
Michelle Lesco
30.75
2022
Joey Chestnut
63
2022
Miki Sudo
40
2023
Joey Chestnut
62
2023
Miki Sudo
39.5
2024
Patrick Bertoletti
58
2024
Miki Sudo
51