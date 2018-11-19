Spoil those nearest and dearest to you this holiday season with items that may have a higher price tag than usual, but are sure deliver in performance, quality and results. The gifts below may be considered luxury, but they are worth every penny. 'Tis the season to splurge!

A super-cool drone

DJI Spark Controller Combo

Whether your gifting to a first-timer or a seasoned vet, the DJI Spark is a premium choice when it comes to drones this holiday season. This one is super-stable (so you won’t have wobbly footage or blurry photos because of winds), has a return-to-home return for easy retrieval and it comes with a controller you can connect to a smart phone.

Buy it: Target, $399

An elegant scent

MONTBLANC LEGEND NIGHT Eau de Parfum

Made for the man that is mysterious and masculine, this warm, woody fragrance features notes of sage, peppermint, cardamom and spicy-and-sweet bergamot blended with classics like cedar wood and floral lavender. Buy this seductive scent for that special someone in your life.

Buy it: Macy's, $95

A sleek watch holder

Smythson Panama Watch Roll

If you know someone who just throws their treasured timepieces into a suitcase, this is an extra-special gift to hold and transport watches (and other pieces of jewelry) safely. It’s made in Italy with fine French calfskin, so you know it’s top-notch quality. Add in a monogram for a personalized touch.

Buy it: Mr. Porter, $550

A look into the future

Samsung Gear VR Headset

A VR headset is certainly an unnecessary piece of technology to the collection, but what’s cooler than a virtual reality adventure from the comfort of home? This one comes with a controller to make the experience more fun and the goggles are comfortable and block out the light.

Buy it: Target, $129

An coat for extremely cold weather

The North Face Cryos Expedition Gore-Tex Parka

Winter weather isn’t fun. But a high-tech, cozy, quilted parka that will help prevent frostbite in the freezing cold is a great gift that gives an extra-warm layer of stylish protection. An adjustable hood (with detachable faux fur) with a high-neck collar and a longer back hem are solid features.

Buy it: Nordstrom $800

A classic timepiece

Fossil Grant Sport Watch

Don’t buy a cheap watch just because it’s cheap. Spending an extra bit of cash pays off for this black leather watch that features Roman numerals and automatic movements that’s powered by the motion of the wrist—no battery required. Plus, it’s timeless enough for formal events, but durable enough for everyday wear.

Buy it: Fossil, $225

A sumptuous night’s sleep

Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set

Sheets are a sort-of boring gift, so why not make them really great sheets? This set from Booklinen is buttery-soft, easy to wash and simple to put back on after cleaning—each set comes with labels for “short” and “long” sides, so you’re never left guessing. Bonus: each set comes with a lifetime warranty.

Buy it: Brooklinen, from $129

A useful gift that gives back

Bombas 12-pack

We’re not denying that spending more than $150 on socks is a little crazy. But here’s the thing: Bombas socks are actually insanely comfortable, they stay up and don’t stretch out. Also, for every pair purchased, Bombas donates a pair. So for your 12-pack purchase, you’ll give 12 pairs to those in need. What’s better than that?

Buy it: Bombas, $153

A stylish weekender bag

Louis Vuitton Keepall

Sure, that old backpack works just fine on quick trips out town. But this ultra-luxe leather weekender is a designer upgrade and a fine choice for any stylish man on your list.

Buy it: Banana Republic, $1,850

An electric skateboard

Evolve Bamboo One

Here’s an e-board that works for both the daily commuter and the thrill-loving adventurer. This electric longboard skateboard has a 21-mile range on a single charge and a top speed of 22 mph, plus a 2000-watt motor that provides smooth braking and the ability to climb 20% gradient hills.

Buy it: Amazon, $999

A state-of-the-art robot vacuum

iRobot i7

Let someone else take care of cleaning up after the holidays. This vacuum not only cleans with power-lifting suction, but it also learns, maps and adapts to the rooms in your house, so it gets better with use. You can even hook it up to Alexa or the Google Assistant.

Buy it: Bloomingdale’s, $700

A hair tool for every style and type

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler

After launching a blow dryer last year, Dyson has stepped up once again with a new tool that promises to curl, wave, smooth and dry—all with no extreme heat and on multiple hair types. The interchangeable barrels can even style and dry simultaneously.

Buy it: Bed, Bath and Beyond, $550

An old-school style desk radio

Muzen Wireless Desk Radio

For the nostalgic friend on your list. This rosewood desk radio is designed to look like a 1964 radio in a solid one-piece alloy and its battery guarantees up to 10 hours of playtime. But honestly, it just looks really damn cool.

Buy it: Neiman Marcus, $200

A customized whiskey gift

Personalized Whiskey Barrel

Handmade by coopers in Manassas, Va., this gift in a two-in-one surprise. Not only does the recipient get to hand craft their own aged spirit, but they can do so in a miniature oak barrel engraved with their name. Once the whiskey is finished, you can pour a glass straight from the tap.

Buy it: Uncommon Goods, $200