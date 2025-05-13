SI

NASCAR Truck Series Driver Toni Breidinger Makes SI Swimsuit Debut

Andy Nesbitt

Toni Breidinger makes her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2025.
NASCAR Truck Series driver Toni Breidinger is making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue debut this year.

The 24-year-old from California has been racing on the truck series since 2023, with her best finish coming in her first year when she placed 38th in a race.

"I hope when people see my photos they feel empowered," Breidinger said about her shoot with SI.

