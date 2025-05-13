SI

Pro Surfer Caroline Marks Makes SI Swimsuit Debut

Pro surfer Caroline Marks makes her SI Swimsuit debut in 2025.
Pro surfer Caroline Marks, who won a gold medal in the Paris Olympics last summer, is making her SI Swimsuit debut this year.

The 23-year-old from Boca Raton, Fla. became the youngest woman to compete in a World Surf League event when she turned pro in 2018. In 2023 she was the World Surf League women's world tour champion. Surfing has only been in the past two Summer Games and she has competed in it each time.

"To be in [the Olympics] both years has been amazing and to see the attention it has brought to the sport has been so incredible," she told Sports Illustrated. "I’m just excited to see the progression and I think surfing is only getting more popular. The next generation is going to be super gnarly. The sky’s the limit."

The 2025 SI Swimsuit issue is out now on newsstands everywhere. You can also buy one here.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

