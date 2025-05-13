Pro Surfer Caroline Marks Makes SI Swimsuit Debut
Pro surfer Caroline Marks, who won a gold medal in the Paris Olympics last summer, is making her SI Swimsuit debut this year.
The 23-year-old from Boca Raton, Fla. became the youngest woman to compete in a World Surf League event when she turned pro in 2018. In 2023 she was the World Surf League women's world tour champion. Surfing has only been in the past two Summer Games and she has competed in it each time.
"To be in [the Olympics] both years has been amazing and to see the attention it has brought to the sport has been so incredible," she told Sports Illustrated. "I’m just excited to see the progression and I think surfing is only getting more popular. The next generation is going to be super gnarly. The sky’s the limit."
