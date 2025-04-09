SI to Debut All-New SI Women’s Games in Fall 2025
Sports Illustrated dropped some pretty exciting news on Wednesday with the announcement of the SI Women's Games coming this fall.
Some of the world's most elite athletes across six different sports will travel to Oceanside, Calif., from Tuesday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Nov. 2 this year to compete for the SI Women's Games title. The participants will have a chance to win prize money, too.
The six sports include basketball, gymnastics, tennis, flag football, volleyball and combat sports. The athletes will be grouped into "Team Americas" and "Team World" for individual and team competitions.
“The SI Women’s Games are a groundbreaking opportunity to do what we have always done at Sports Illustrated,” Sports Illustrated Editor in Chief Steve Cannella said in a press release. “This is an exciting new way for us to tell the best stories in sports. We can’t wait to watch these incredible athletes compete in California and celebrate everything they do, both on and off the field.”
Fans can watch the SI Women's Games on ION, which will be the exclusive U.S. broadcast home for the competition, as part of SI's multi-year partnership with Scripps Sports.
More information about the SI Women's Games can be found here. A countdown to the iconic new event is posted on SI's website, along with information regarding ticket sales once those go live.