First Participants Announced for Inaugural SI Women’s Games
Sports Illustrated has revealed the first group of participants in the upcoming SI Women's Games which will be held this fall. Grand Slam tennis champion Sloane Stephens, flag football star Diana Flores and WNBA All-Star Dearica Hamby are among the first names announced.
“I’m so excited to be a part of this special initiative and see how the inaugural Sports Illustrated Women’s Games will bring together some of the most talented female athletes in the world,” said Stephens. “Sports Illustrated has always celebrated women’s sports and I’m proud to play a role in continuing to help drive the mission forward.”
Jordyn Poulter (Volleyball; Team Americas); Jade Carey (Gymnastics, Team Americas); Bryony Page (Trampoline, Team World) Helen Maroulis (Wrestling, Team Americas) and Raz Hershko (Judo, Team World) were also announced in the first wave of athletes to compete.
The inaugural SI Women's Games will feature more than 120 athletes competing in six sports over six days at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, Calif. from Tuesday, October 28 to Sunday, November 2, 2025.
The events will be broadcast on television on ION and will be available on streaming platforms via the ION FAST channel.
Fans can also attend the events live with children under 12 getting tickets for half-price. There are also military and senior discounts available as well.