Sparks Star Cameron Brink Makes SI Swimsuit Debut
Cameron Brink made her Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue debut in 2025.
Brink, who was selected with the No. 2 pick in last year's WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks, took to the beautiful Boca Raton, Fla. for this year's shoot, photographed by Ben Horton, where she posed on the beach while discussing her journey to reach this point.
The 23-year-old, Beaverton, Ore. native spoke on her earliest basketball memories, and cheering on her godbrothers Seth and Stephen Curry as they progressed in their respective NBA journeys. Brink said that the realization that she could pursue basketball at its highest levels came during her national championship-winning season as a freshman at Stanford, during which she led the league in blocks per game.
As Brink continues to evolve as a basketball player, she also made sure to praise the trail blazing women who have inspired her and helped grow the WNBA and women's basketball as a whole, including Elena Delle Donne, Candace Parker, Maya Moore, Lisa Leslie, Breanna Stewart, and more. Her mother, Michelle, previously worked on signature shoes for WNBA athletes with Nike, offering her a glimpse into that world from a young age.
"I think you always have to look back at the women before you, my mom has definitely taught me that. I'm very thankful for those role models, because we wouldn't be where we are today without them," Brink told SI.
Brink called the opportunity to model for SI Swimsuit "empowering," though she acknowledged it can be difficult to put her body out there for the world to see.
"I think every female athlete has had a really rough go with body image, but I'm definitely glad I've gotten to a really good place and I'm able to do stuff like this with SI Swimsuit. It's just very empowering, so I hope everyone can get to a point like this," Brink said.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit issue is out now on newsstands everywhere.