U.S. Olympic Gymnast Jordan Chiles Makes SI Swim Debut
Two-time Olympian and UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles is making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut this year.
Chiles, 24, traveled to Boca Raton, Fla. for this year's shoot, and was photographed by Ben Horton. Chiles talked to SI Swimsuit about competing in her second Olympic Games, and helping Team USA win the gold medal in the team competition.
"There was a lot of things that happened then Paris were amazing. Paris was magnificent," Chiles said. "Hey, we came back with a gold medal. I never thought in a million years I would go to a second Olympics. I only wanted one, and God said, 'No, you are going to two.'"
Chiles had previously competed at the Tokyo Olympic Games, where she and Team USA took home the silver medal. She also represented the United States at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, taking home a gold medal in the team final and silvers on vault and floor.
Following her Olympic run, Chiles returned to compete for UCLA, where she has scored a total of 11 perfect 10s in her collegiate career so far. She is fresh off leading UCLA to a second-place finish at the NCAA national championships in April while also claiming her third NCAA individual title with a near-perfect 9.975 on the uneven bars. She now has two individual NCAA titles on uneven bars, and one on floor.
Through her debut with SI Swim, Chiles continues to show the multitude of ways she can express herself with her body and embrace her beauty.
"The biggest thing I want people to take away is understanding that my body is my body, and that I have the ability to express it in millions of different ways, and people are gonna accept that," Chiles said.
"It's really cool just being able to finally embrace my beauty in the way I can," Chiles continued. "Hopefully people can see the beauty inside of me and that they understand that this is a dream come true for me."
The 2025 SI Swimsuit issue is out now on newsstands everywhere.