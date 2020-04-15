Where to Watch Sports on TV: Wednesday April 15, 2020

Today is April 15th which is also known as Jackie Robinson Day. Robinson was the first African American to play in Major League Baseball and in honor of today our rundown includes specials you can tune into to remember the legendary life of Jackie Robinson.(Note: All times are E.T.)

7:00 p.m on MLB Network: Ken Burns: Jackie Robinson-Part One

This documentary chronicles the personal and professional life of Jackie Robinson from his birth in 1919 to his death in 1972. Robinson’s rise from humble beginning to becoming and American hero and a pivotal figure in American history are detailed.

9:00 p.m. on MLB Network: Ken Burns: Jackie Robinson- Part Two

The second half of this documentary focuses on Jackie Robinson’s life from his sophomore season playing baseball in 1948 to his death in 1972.

7:00 p.m on ET: Letters from Jackie

This series focuses on Robinson’s role in the American civil rights movement, predominantly after he retired from baseball. It’s hosted by Curtis Granderson and narrated by actor Dennis Haysbert this remarkable story is told in Robinson’s own words, through correspondence he maintained during his lifetime with political figures including Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy, and a young pen pal named Ron Rabinovitz, with whom Robinson kept in touch from 1955 to his death in 1972.

9:30 p.m. on ESPN: 2010 NBA Finals, Game 7: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers

Kobe Bryant leads the Lakers into a Game 7 victory over the Celtics at Staples Center.

11:30 p.m. on ESPNU: LSU at Texas

Burrow passed for 471 yards and four touchdowns, the last one to Justin Jefferson for 61 yards with 2:27 to play in a game that saw Texas storm back from a 20-7 halftime. LSU defeated Texas 45-38.

