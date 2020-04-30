It's still uncertain when sports will come back but Sports Illustrated rundown isn't going anywhere.

Kaitlin O'Toole is joined by the Fantasy Executive, Corey Parson for todays top picks and we're talking football!

Plus we've got a classic but exciting movie to stream that takes an inside look at the underground gambling world. You can watch Matthew McConaughey and AL Pacino in Two for the Money on Amazon.

6:00 p.m on MLB Network: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants (04/07/2018)

The game went into extra innings, when in the 14th Andrew McCutchen drilled a walk off, three- run home run to get the win for the Giants.

7:00 p.m. on ESPN: Michigan at Ohio State (11/26/2016)

Curtis Samuels swept in last minute for a fifteen yard touchdown after Ohio State barely converted a fourth and one. The second ranked Buckeyes beat the number three Michigan 30-27 in an exciting double over time game.

7:00 p.m. on the Golf Channel: LPGA Tour 2019 LPGA Mediheal Championship 3rd Round (05/04/2019)

Sei Young Kim over came a really rough start and shot a four-under sixty-eight on Saturday. It was a very cold and windy day at Lake Merced but Sei Young Kim managed to take a three-stroke lead in the LPGA.

8:00 p.m. on FS1: 2014 NFC Championship: Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks (01/18/2015)

The Packers tied the game with 19 seconds left sending it into overtime. Then only 3:19 into overtime the Seattle Seahawks scored making an incredible and nearly impossible come back defeating Green Bay and winning the NFC Championship game.