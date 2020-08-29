Actor Chadwick Boseman of 'Black Panther' and '42' Fame Dies at 43

Actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for his starring roles in "Black Panther" and the Jackie Robinson biopic "42," passed away on Friday of colon cancer. He was 43.

Robert Hanashiro via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Boseman's official Twitter account announced the news of his passing. The actor was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, which had progressed to stage IV.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement read. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

“It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman's death comes on the day Major League Baseball celebrated Jackie Robinson Day, with each player wearing No. 42 to honor the man who broke baseball's color barrier in 1947. MLB acknowledged Boseman's passing with a statement Friday night, calling his portrayal of Robinson "transcendent."

Boseman portrayed several real-life heroes during his acting career, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Floyd Little, Godfather of Soul James Brown and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. He also starred in the 2014 football movie "Draft Day" before taking perhaps his most iconic role as King T'Challa in 2018's "Black Panther."

Boseman died at his home, with his wife and family at his side. He had not previously disclosed his cancer diagnosis.