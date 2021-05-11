Philadelphia Teams Can Have Full Capacity Starting June 11

In a zoom press conference, Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenny announced that starting June 11 the city will drop all capacity-related restrictions on businesses and activities — clearing the way for full crowds to return for the Phillies and 76ers.

But people will still be required to wear masks indoors and in crowded situations.

In addition, starting May 21, the city will begin to loosen COVID-19 restrictions. One of these changes is gatherings with fixed seating are now capped at 50% and people must be separated by three feet, as opposed to six feet, with masks still being worn.

The 76ers have already announced they plan on allowing 50% capacity in the Wells Fargo Center for the first round of the playoffs.

The 76ers, who currently hold the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference could also see a full crowd before their season is over — if they make a deep run. The playoffs will be held from May 22 to July 22, so there's a good chance that the Philadelphia faithful will be able to watch their team in the playoffs with all 19,500 seats filled.

The loosening of restrictions would be just in time for the Phillies matchup with the Yankees on June 12 as well.

More SI Coverage: