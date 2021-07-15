Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated
Report: NBC Aiming to Sign ESPN's Maria Taylor for Olympics Coverage

With the start of the Tokyo Games less than two weeks away, NBC is reportedly trying to add a marquee talent from a competitor to its event coverage.

The network is attempting to sign ESPN's Maria Taylor, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Taylor, who currently is leading ESPN's coverage of the NBA Finals, has a contract with the network that reportedly expires on July 20, three days before the start of the Olympics.

Game 6 of the Finals is scheduled for July 20, with a potential Game 7 set to be played on July 22. Though a deal is not final, a decision is expected soon, with Marchand reporting that ESPN has offered Taylor around $3 million per year to keep her.

Another part of NBC's interest in Taylor is reportedly as a potential replacement for Mike Tirico as the host of "Football Night in America," according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports.

Taylor has been with ESPN for seven years, serving as one of the stars on "College GameDay" and as the sideline reporter on ESPN's top broadcast team. In addition to hosting the NBA Finals, she also hosts the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

The report comes after controversy surrounding ESPN broadcaster Rachel Nichols, who made comments lamenting Taylor's rising status at the company while she was unknowingly being recorded. Taylor addressed those comments last week in a social media post.

"During the dark times I always remember that I am in this position to open doors and light the path that others walk down," Taylor wrote in a post shared on Twitter and Instagram. "I’ve taken some punches but that just means I’m still in the fight. Remember to lift as you climb and always KEEP RISING."

