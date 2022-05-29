Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Sports

Barclays Center Stampede Injures 10 After False Reports of Active Shooter

At least 10 people were injured at Barclays Center in Brooklyn early Sunday morning when a stampede erupted due to a suspected active shooter in the arena.

Barclays played host to the boxing match between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Rolando Romero, which began and ended after midnight. After the match ended, fans were filing out of the arena when they heard a loud noise that sounded like gunshots.

Fans rushed out of the stadium believing they were in danger. According to TMZ, a rumor started that an active shooter was in the area, which further intensified the stampede, leading to multiple injuries.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

According to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, some fans actually ran back into the stadium in an attempt to find cover.

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger originally reported that Barclays security believed that someone had a gun in the main plaza, but he later corrected that report when an NYPD detective told him there was never a gun in the area, and instead a “sound disturbance” caused the uproar.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was among the fans in attendance, and she said she had to “huddle in a room” with multiple other people believing that they were in danger.

The scene occurred less than a week after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

john-skipper-espn
Tech & Media

Former ESPN President Offers Take on Brady's Fox Contract

Is the GOAT worth a $375 million broadcasting deal?

By Michael Shapiro
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) moves the ball against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half in game six of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden.
NBA

Celtics vs. Heat: Seven Questions on Game 7

Who will advance to face the Warriors in the NBA Finals? Here’s the full breakdown.

By Michael Pina and Rohan Nadkarni
Giants designated hitter Joc Pederson (23) walks back to the dugout after striking out.
MLB

Pederson Pulls Out Receipts to Show Group Text Exchange With Pham

The Giants outfielder offered some background into his ordeal with the Reds outfielder.

By Jelani Scott
Elizabeth Cambage of Australia BASKET BALL : Bresil Vs Australie - TQO - 09/02/2020 RomainLongieras/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxITAxBEL
WNBA

Report: WNBA Star Cambage Directed Racial Slur at Nigerian Players

The Australian center was involved in an incident during a scrimmage with Nigeria prior to her withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics.

By Jelani Scott
Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown poses for photographers after the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Antonio Brown Says He Won’t Play in NFL Next Season

The free-agent receiver seems content with staying at home for the 2022 season.

By Jelani Scott
May 17, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa (22) watches the field against the Kansas City Royals before the game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Play
MLB

White Sox’s La Russa Says He Disagrees With Kapler’s Anthem Protest

The Giants manager announced his protest in response to a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas earlier this week.

By Jelani Scott
May 27, 2022; Uvalde, TX, USA; People visit and leave flowers at the white memorial crosses remember the Robb Elementary School shooting victims in the town square in Uvalde, Texas. Each cross has one of the names of the 19 children killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Play
WNBA

Sun, Mystics Use Social Media to Raise Awareness About Gun Violence

The two WNBA teams will share facts aimed at taking action toward gun violence during Saturday’s matchup.

By Wilton Jackson
imago1012325127h (1)
Soccer

UEFA Blames Fans With Fake Tickets for UCL Final Fiasco in Statement

A security issue at the gates of the Stade de France kept thousands of fans from entering Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final.

By Jelani Scott