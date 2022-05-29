At least 10 people were injured at Barclays Center in Brooklyn early Sunday morning when a stampede erupted due to a suspected active shooter in the arena.

Barclays played host to the boxing match between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Rolando Romero, which began and ended after midnight. After the match ended, fans were filing out of the arena when they heard a loud noise that sounded like gunshots.

Fans rushed out of the stadium believing they were in danger. According to TMZ, a rumor started that an active shooter was in the area, which further intensified the stampede, leading to multiple injuries.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, some fans actually ran back into the stadium in an attempt to find cover.

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger originally reported that Barclays security believed that someone had a gun in the main plaza, but he later corrected that report when an NYPD detective told him there was never a gun in the area, and instead a “sound disturbance” caused the uproar.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was among the fans in attendance, and she said she had to “huddle in a room” with multiple other people believing that they were in danger.

The scene occurred less than a week after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.